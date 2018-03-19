View From The Floor: Looking for the Luck of the Irish

- Home
St. Patty's day in St. Louis provided some luck, but good and bad.
We got in a quick post-race chat with Michael Mosiman, which you can listen to by clicking the start button below.
Want to listen in to a post-race chat with Kyle Peters? Click the start button below to listen to Saturday's fourth-place finisher in the 250s.
Harv379
3/19/2018 7:56 PM
That was fun to re experience through your story. Great photo's and descriptions once again.
Steadman
3/19/2018 6:05 PM
Awesome photos GuyB. The ones from the catwalk were such a cool perspective. Keep them coming!