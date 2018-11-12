Video and Photo Gallery: Andrew Short Dakar Prep

The 2019 Dakar Rally is right around the corner and factory Husqvarna rider Andrew Short and team mate Pablo Quintanilla are getting everything ready for the gnarliest off-road race on the planet. Most riders who dominate the Rally scene are pure rally specialists, but it is pretty awesome seeing motocross/supercross star Short dive head first into the sport. This year (2018 season) Andrew had mixed results but blew everyone away with a third place at Desafio Inca 2018, a three-day rally in Peru. We hope to catch up with Short for before the Dakar Rally this January but until then, check out this cool video and photo gallery.

PABLO QUINTANILLA AND ANDREW SHORT SET TO TAKE ON THE 41ST EDITION OF THE PRESTIGIOUS RALLY

Andrew Short: “I’ve learned a lot during the 2018 season and now I’m ready to put this experience to good use at the Dakar. The season started for me in Morocco with the Merzouga Rally and since then we’ve also raced in Chile and Peru. I had some good race time and was able to study the strategy of the top guys. I saw how fast they can go in specific sections and kept improving my speed while navigating correctly. In Peru, I was able to battle with them all the way to the finish and I was happy to get my first podium in rally racing. It gives me extra confidence knowing that the 2019 Dakar will take place in Peru. I am looking forward to going back racing in the massive Peruvian dunes. My goal for the coming Dakar is not on a number or place, it’s just to continue to race with the top guys. I want to be even more competitive in January and be as close as possible to the front.”

Pablo Quintanilla: “I really want to do well at the coming Dakar. I feel great and my motivation is really high for 2019. I want to be the best I can be and battle for the best possible result of my career. I had a good season in 2018 and now I am ready for the Dakar. Despite my injury midway through the season, I managed to keep battling for the championship until the very last stage in Morocco. The Dakar is the most important race of the season and we are all working hard throughout the year for this race. My personal goal is to be giving 100% of my effort on each day and in each stage. This is what will make me happy and will also allow me to battle for the overall victory. My priority is to take one day at a time, trying to stay focused on my goals and also trying to enjoy what I am doing. The 2019 Dakar will be shorter and more intense, but I want to do my job and race for the win.”

Pela Renet - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Rally Team Manager: “We had a very strong season and our riders are in top form going into the coming Dakar. In 2018 Pablo was battling for victories in every race he took part in. We want him to maintain that same momentum heading to Peru. We know he has the experience and speed to battle for victory and we will do everything possible to make it happen for him. As for Andrew, he earned his first podium in Peru in September and he is feeling comfortable racing in sandy conditions. We want to see him continue making progress in 2019. The atmosphere within our team is great and our riders are happy with the performance of our rally bikes. With the coming Dakar featuring just 10 stages, we expect the pace to be high. It’ll be an intense race for everyone.”



