USWE Raw 3L and 12L Dirt Biking Hydration Packs

No Dancing Monkey 1.2 harness system that keeps the pack in place.

NDM buckle for secure and easy closure.

Detachable multi pocket for lighter weight (Raw 3L model).

Elite Hydration Bladder with Plug-N-Play coupling for drinking tube.

3 Liters/100 oz of hydration capacity and a total of 12 Liters of total volume (Raw 12L).

2.0 liters/70 oz of hydration capacity and 3 liters of total volume (Raw 3L)

Magnetic clip for drinking tube to keep it in place.

Three colors: Factory Blue, Factory Orange, and Carbon Black.

Raw 12L MSRP $149.99.

Raw 3L MSRP $129.99.

Water resistant pocket for phone.

First Impressions: When unpacking the USWE hydration packs the first thing I noticed was the quality of the bags themselves. They have strong material and quality zippers. Both packs have padding on the back side for added comfort.

Raw 12L: The harness is sturdy and has velcro adjustments at all four points for sizing medium to X-large. The drinking tube is capable of being routed on either the left or right side. The Raw 12L is a fairly large pack with 12 liters of total volume. It has three pockets. The largest holds the 3 liter water bladder as well as having numerous inner net pockets for storing any number of items. The middle pocket has elastic loops and more net pockets for tools, wallet, etc. The outer pocket has a tag for writing any personal info as well as more net pockets. There's two external attachment straps for carrying an extra jacket or other equipment.

Raw 3L: This model has the same NDM harness & buckle, and drinking tube as the 12L does. This is a smaller pack with 3 liters of total volume. It has two pockets. The largest holds the 2 liter water bladder and has an inner zipper pocket for small storage. The second pocket is actually a detachable muti-pocket that can be used for small tools, phone, wallet, tube, etc.

Pre-Use:

Considering its purpose is for drinking, I washed out the bladder and tube before use. The large opening makes cleaning and filling easy. The sliding locking clip makes sealing the bladder simple and leak free.

On the Course:

If you do any off-road or adventure riding, a good hydration system is a must. USWE is known for the highest quality hydration packs on the market with products to meet most any need. I had almost no experience with a hydration pack, so I was unsure of what to expect. I assumed it would be uncomfortable and be an annoyance. I couldn’t have been more wrong. I wore the Raw 12L over my chest protector (under the jersey chest pro) with no problems. The No Dancing Monkey slogan means it should stay in place. For me, it did that. The harness kept the pack in place and comfortable while riding as well as the numerous times I was off the bike picking myself up.

Having not used hydration packs regularly before this, I was curious how difficult it is to actually get a drink of water while riding. The drinking tube has a fairly easy twist open/close valve which I left open. I found it easy to grab and get a drink when needed. And somehow the hose seemed to fall right back to its magnetic holder. I was quite impressed.

My MotoXpod Show co-host, TJ Smith used the Raw 3L hydration pack. Read below for some of his thoughts.

TJ Smith’s review:

I spend most of my time racing at MX tracks but hit the trails for riding as much as possible. I have owned many hydration packs from almost all of the major companies. Having used so many different styles, I feel like I have a good grip on what works for me.

When Jamie showed me the pack he wanted me to test, I just thought it was going to be the same ol’ thing as normal. I normally run a large pack with tools and trail repair gear, but this was the USWE Raw 3L and was very compact. The pocket was the perfect size for my phone. I really liked the way the bladder is filled. The whole top opens and makes adding ice a breeze if you want. Plus, it sealed perfectly, even when I landed on my back at speed. There was no leak from the hose either. Their Logo "No Dancing Monkey" is completely true. The pack stays where you put it and does not inhibit movement at all. The last two things that stood out to me were the magnet tube clip and the 40-degree bend on the mouthpiece. The Fly helmet I was running has a mouth guard that is very close, and I don’t think I could have gotten my normal mouthpiece to fit. I will say that the on/off valve on the mouthpiece wasn’t easy to use on the trail. So, I ended up leaving it open, but it never leaked. The size and comfort will make this perfect for a race day or for rides where you don’t have to bring more than your cellphone and a multitool.

Durability:

We've only used the packs once, but based off the quality of construction I believe these packs will last for a long time. They clean up easy as well.

Final Word:

If you ride a lot of off-road and you want a hydration system that works well, lasts, and is comfortable then the USWE products are a great choice. Considering my limited experience with hydration packs I can't compare them to another. The only con I have is for someone who rides minimal off-road the price point might be a little high. There are other brands out there that may be at a lower cost point, but the quality USWE puts into their systems may be worth while if you use it often. The inner tag says they are not machine washable. I hit them with a water hose and some soap and cleaned them right up.

The Raw 12L model is perfect for long rides or weekend trips where you'd need to carry plenty of water, tools, snacks, or anything else you might need on the trail. The Raw 3L is significantly smaller, but no less impressive. Perfect for a sprint Enduro or heading out for a couple hours of single track.