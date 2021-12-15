Toggle

Two-Stroke Showdown: KTM 300SX vs. Yamaha YZ300

Two Two-Stroke 300s!!! Yup. A YZ250 vs. a KTM 250 SX with big bore kits and a lot more. You gotta check out this test!

When we heard that Jaime from Twisted Development was in the process of building 2 #twostroke 300cc project bikes, we knew we had to see them in person. Well, here they are! Jaime took a bone stock 2021 KTM 250SX and a 2022 Yamaha YZ250 two-stroke and dropped in a 300cc kit into both. We took both bikes and held multiple days of testing with head-to-head action to see which bike came out on top in this Two-Stroke Showdown. Turn your volume up and tune in to get your #twostroketuesday fix this week.

