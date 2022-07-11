Tributes to Coy Gibbs | JGRMX Founder (1972-2022)

Coy Gibbs was the founder of JGRMX, co-owner of the Joe Gibbs Nascar team, a son, a husband, a great father, and an amazing friend to many within this industry and outside of it. He had such a positive influence on the sport, with many of his friends and colleagues sharing their thoughts. Scroll below to read them all and we'll keep updating it with more as they come in. RIP Coy Gibbs, gone way too soon and too young.

Racer X: "Racer X is sad to announce the passing of Joe Gibbs Racing co-owner Coy Gibbs, who passed in his sleep last night. Coy ran the JGRMX team from 2008-2020, and left a mark in the sport as an innovator and a personality. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gibbs family. Coy Gibbs was 49 years old. 🙏🏼"

Thomas Fichter: "Lost a great man and a best friend to me last night. You’ll be missed Coy and were loved more more than one grown man could express to another. Coy was the best and very special . I’m so thankful for the time we spent together. I am devastated for the JGR family and sad beyond measure. #coygibbs Rest In Peace my Brother."

Steve Matthes: "Coy Gibbs was a one of a kind guy that I wish never left our sport. He grew up privileged but you would never know, he was only happy when he was busting your balls but behind all that was true empathy and concern for others. He made me laugh a lot and we texted every so often, with him making sure to get many shots in at me for somehow making money talking about the sport. He’s been in-studio for Pulp MX Show a few times and early on in the show, when we had a big sponsor pull out, he stepped up and put JGR oil on when he didn’t have to. I’ll continue telling stories about him that make me laugh and I think he would like that. We were trying to align another pod in the last couple of months. Wish it would’ve happened. I’m going to miss him."

Jason Weigandt: "I can’t even believe this. Coy Gibbs has died at age 49. In his sleep after his son Ty won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship last night.Coy was the reason Joe Gibbs Racing had a motocross team. He’s the reason we have a small slice of the moto industry living here in North Carolina. And while the team didn’t win titles in motocross like JGR does in NASCAR, you can actually see the vision Coy had 15 years ago, which was laughed at at the time, coming into focus for other teams. Everyone riding together with one trainer and one program, with the team giving careful watch. That was Coy’s vision. It’s common today.Coy was an amazing person and touched many lives. He never searched for attention or the spotlight so the public didn’t always know the man behind the team. He was incredible. I think Coy started a motocross team just to have fun with buddies. Of course he wanted to win, but everything came back to cutting up with the boys. So many laughs, so much trash talking. Coy would make fun of everyone and every thing and he loved when you gave it back, but deep down he’d do anything for you. He would hate that people knew that. He’d rather make jokes. But his heart was huge. He gave much, much more than he ever had to. I didn’t even work for him and he had zero reason to even know or care about me, but whenever I needed advice Coy was there with help, an opinion and an answer. If I have stories for days, I can’t imagine how many people must have the same. He was so good to people.Can’t believe he’s gone. He was one of a kind. Thoughts and prayers with the Gibbs family. They’ve been through way too much. 🙏💔 RIP Coy"

Patrick Barker: "Hard to find words at the moment to write. I just was texting him at 10:54 last night congratulating him and Ty on their championship. There is endless stories I have with this man. Spent most of my 20s with Coy Gibbs. He gave me an opportunity of a lifetime to work for his organization at JGRMX at the very start and I have been forever grateful. Not just for the racing but for the experience and time I spent with our JGR family. Early on him and I didn’t have much to do but up fit our shop during the early days. Spent more time with him at moments than my own family. But over time people like Coy become family. Like any family or big brother he would rough you up, make you the brunt of his jokes, steal your food and there plenty more LOL, but it was all done it great fun because at the end of the day there wasn’t any better of a guy out there and he was always there when you needed him. You will be greatly missed Coy. My thoughts and prayers are with the Gibbs family and every at JGR during this time."

Cooper Webb: "Heartbroken to hear the news about Coy. JGR sponsored me for two years as an amateur, which ultimately paved the way for me to start my career at Star Racing. Growing up in North Carolina, I dreamed of racing for them one day.The Gibbs family and entire JGR organization are in my prayers 🙏🏼"

Kyle Peters: "Rest In Peace Coy, I can’t thank you enough for all that you did for me, from giving me the opportunity to race for you and the whole JGR organization, to all the wisdom and laughs you gave me over the years. It was a dream come true and something I will never forget, thank you so much!Prayers to the whole Gibbs family🙏🏼"

Phil Nicoletti: "I owe this guy this guy so much. He took me in on one of the most unique deals in our sport. He gave me the chance to prove myself, and grow. He allowed me to be me. He never cared if I politically correct. Whether he said I rode good or like shit, (got a lot of rode like shit😂) but I couldn’t ever understand because it was the same mumbled monotone voice. If it wasn’t for Mr. Coy I wouldn’t have met some of the life long friends I have now. Thank you for saving my career and giving me 5 awesome years. Allowing me to have a shot. You were one of a kind Mr. Coy. Thank you for taking care of us misfits."

Josh Grant: "I’m truly at a loss for words. Coy was like a father figure to me in my early stages of racing and we kept a very very close relationship even after my time at JGR. A couple weeks ago he told me when the boys are ready to rock call him he would start the team back up! Thank you Coy for everything you have done for me and my family I will forever be grateful for the opportunities and time we spent together. ❤️ RIP"

Jeremy Albretch: "I have been a loss for words today. We lost a great person, dad, friend, husband and son. I have been struggling since hearing the news. I’m so sorry the Gibbs family has to go through this again. Love you all and I know he did too. They are a strong awesome family and they will get through this together. So sad 🥲. Thank you Coy for everything. We will miss you very much 💔you changed our life for the better and glad to call you a friend."

Davey Coombs: "Stunned by the news of the passing of Coy Gibbs… Motorsports racing of all kinds lost a great man with his sudden passing. He was an amazing person and a great man, and he tried to make everything better for everyone, all the time… Can’t believe he is gone, and deeply sorry for the Gibbs family, and everyone in the @jgrmx family as well. Godspeed, Coy."

Joe Gibbs Racing: "It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.