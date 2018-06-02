Training Rides of the Pros: Justin Barcia's Scott Foil Road Bike

The majority of motocross pros have some sort of bicycle in their garage for training, and wether it be a mountain or road bike...quite a few are pretty trick, even by cycling standards. After this past weekend's race in Oakland, we caught up with Justin Barcia for a little Sunday stretch and flushing the body with a recovery ride. For this quick spin Justin brought out his latest ride for a break in, naturally we just couldn't resist snapping a few shots and getting his quick thoughts on his relationship with Scott.

Scott is most recognizable in the motocross market for their goggles and while many are aware they produce other mx products such as gear, helmets, and boots (which are sold outside the US market), most in our sport probably aren't aware how wide ranging their product line really is. Scott got its start in 1958 when Sun Valley, Idaho native Ed Scott developed an aluminum tapered ski pole for racing. From there, Scott's snow-line grew before stepping into moto with goggles in 1970; following that up with boots, grips, and other accessories. Then came Scott's move into cycling with their first mountain bike in 1986 and in 1989 they developed the first aero positioned road bike bar...with Greg Lemond using it during his second Tour de France victory (Lemond was the first American to ever win the TdF). Through the '90s and early 2000s the brand expanded to a full winter line and a complete cycling line; from full-suspension mountain bikes, to road and triathlon bikes; then a full line of protection and clothing. Keep scrolling down for a video and plenty of up close shots of the Foil and what goodies are aboard.

Video: Justin Barcia on his relationship with Scott and his new Foil

Justin Barcia's bike actually started life as a size 54cm 2018 Scott Foil 10 rim-brake model, before a quick tear down for some upgrades with two of his other personal sponsors: SRAM and Zipp. Roam Cyclery in SoCal took care of the delivery, tear down and build of this ride.

Vital MX Poll More Cycling on Vital MX? Yes, let's see more pro's road and mountain bikes!

It's cool but either way I'm good.

Naw, doesn't interest me... You must be logged in to vote. View Results

Want to learn more about Scott's history? Head here: Scott-Sports.com/History

For more on their cycling range, check this out: Scott-Sports.com/Bikes

Of course, while you're there, make sure you check out their latest moto products!