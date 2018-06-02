Toggle

Training Rides of the Pros: Justin Barcia's Scott Foil Road Bike 4

Lots of pros cycle but did you know that goggle great Scott has top-of-the-line bikes as well?

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
2/6/2018 4:57 PM

Training Rides of the Pros: Justin Barcia's Scott Foil Road Bike

The majority of motocross pros have some sort of bicycle in their garage for training, and wether it be a mountain or road bike...quite a few are pretty trick, even by cycling standards. After this past weekend's race in Oakland, we caught up with Justin Barcia for a little Sunday stretch and flushing the body with a recovery ride. For this quick spin Justin brought out his latest ride for a break in, naturally we just couldn't resist snapping a few shots and getting his quick thoughts on his relationship with Scott.

Justin Barcia kitted out in head-to-toe Scott apparel. From his cycling shoes, socks, bibs, jersey, helmet, and of course glasses (not pictured).

Scott is most recognizable in the motocross market for their goggles and while many are aware they produce other mx products such as gear, helmets, and boots (which are sold outside the US market), most in our sport probably aren't aware how wide ranging their product line really is. Scott got its start in 1958 when Sun Valley, Idaho native Ed Scott developed an aluminum tapered ski pole for racing. From there, Scott's snow-line grew before stepping into moto with goggles in 1970; following that up with boots, grips, and other accessories. Then came Scott's move into cycling with their first mountain bike in 1986 and in 1989 they developed the first aero positioned road bike bar...with Greg Lemond using it during his second Tour de France victory (Lemond was the first American to ever win the TdF). Through the '90s and early 2000s the brand expanded to a full winter line and a complete cycling line; from full-suspension mountain bikes, to road and triathlon bikes; then a full line of protection and clothing. Keep scrolling down for a video and plenty of up close shots of the Foil and what goodies are aboard.

Video: Justin Barcia on his relationship with Scott and his new Foil

Click play for a walk-around of Barcia's Scott Foil and a quick chat with him about his relationship with the brand.

Justin Barcia's bike actually started life as a size 54cm 2018 Scott Foil 10 rim-brake model, before a quick tear down for some upgrades with two of his other personal sponsors: SRAM and Zipp. Roam Cyclery in SoCal took care of the delivery, tear down and build of this ride.

The Foil is Scott's Aero class road bike. Aero bikes typically add a little weight compared to a climbing bike, as they use longer and more aerodynamic extrusions to cut through the wind.

Scott's latest logo looks good on a range of products...

Syncros is Scott's in-house component brand, they have saddles, stems, bars, wheelsets, and more parts...many of which are tailor made for Scott bikes.

The Foil's Syncros stem is meant to follow the lines and add to the aerodynamics of the frame. JB has his number and nickname aboard as well.

Zipp is an arm of large component brand SRAM, featuring wheels and controls...plus they're a good personal sponsor of Justin's.

The 858NSW is a unique wheelset for Zipp. It varies between 77mm and 82mm in depth, this sawblade look and dimpled surface are claimed to reduce buffeting and the effects of side wind on the wheels...making them easier to ride during imperfect conditions.

Drooling over the Zipps...

Complete with their own line of hubs.

Zipp's parent company, SRAM, is one of the three big component group makers in the industry and is US based.

SRAM's Red E-Tap is fully electronic and wireless. The group includes carbon crank arms, front cogs, front and rear derailleurs, a rear cassette, brakes, hoods and shifters. The derailleurs each have their own small, removable batteries which are charged every 1000 miles or so of riding.

Behind the brake levers are the small shifting paddles/buttons. For SRAM, the left side moves the rear cassette up to a larger gear while the right side moves the rear cassette down to a smaller gear. Since the front derailleur only moves between two gears, you hit both the left and right paddle at the same time to move it to the opposite of which it's already on.

The Foil uses an underside-mounted rear brake for aero purposes. Every watt counts...

Gearing on JB's Foil is an 11-28 rear cassette with a 52/36 front gear combo.

Want to learn more about Scott's history? Head here: Scott-Sports.com/History

For more on their cycling range, check this out: Scott-Sports.com/Bikes

Of course, while you're there, make sure you check out their latest moto products!

  • bcram79

    2/6/2018 8:43 PM

    Great story, just bought my first dirt bike a few months back and loving it. Been an avid Mtn Biker since the mid 90s and a fan of Vital MTB since back in the Littermag days.

  • r.sal923

    2/6/2018 8:04 PM

    It would be nice not only to see the bikes they ride, but more things they do in there lives that is non moto. All videos are following people around how there “moto day” goes. Bubbas world was great to see how they really live and have some non moto fun.

  • Mini Elsinore

    2/6/2018 5:20 PM

    I'm old. I still remember when MiniCycleAction became MiniCycle/BMXAction. And, then it just became BMXAction. Why not stick to your core competency and let VitaxBMX cater to their core market? [shrugs]

  • ML512

    2/6/2018 5:34 PM

    This doesn't really fit the BMX site, as they don't cover road cycling. Between the rider and the brand itself it was more moto, plus I wanted to give people a lil expanded knowledge on what Scott does.

