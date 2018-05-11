Training Rides of the Pros: Adam Cianciarulo's Specialized S-Works Tarmac

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
It may not have an engine, but it's trick as can be and still on two wheels
The majority of motocross pros have some sort of bicycle in their garage for training, and wether it be a mountain or road bike...quite a few are pretty trick, even by cycling standards. We had a chance to shoot Adam Cianciarulo's latest ride, after we delivered it to him as a surprise from Specialized. Scroll below to learn more about the bike, a little bit about the brand, and a quick video with AC.
Specialized is fairly recognizable in the motocross industry, due partially to the sheer number of pros swinging a leg over their bikes. While some, such as Adam Cianciarulo, are directly supported by them; many others just choose their bikes due to two things...the quality of the bikes and the down-right cool factor with the red "S". Specialized got its earliest start in 1974, when Morgan Hill, California's Mike Synard sold his VW bus to gather cash to cycle around Europe. While there, he struck up a deal to import rare high-end bicycle components by Cinelli. Things took off from there as the company started selling tires in '76 and finally their first road bike the Allez in '79 (a model which still exists today, albeit quite few generations of designs from then). Finally, the biggest milestone in the companies past was the introduction of the first mass-produced mountain bike, the StumpJumper, in '81. Since then, the company has grown tremendously with over 1,000 employees and multiple offices around the world. But the main HQ is still in Morgan Hill, just a couple miles from the original home of Fox Racing. Over the years there's been a close tie with motocross as many employees, both past and present, have come from the moto industry and with that the company is a strong supporter of the sport. In this time, they've worked with some of the royalty of our sport; including Johnny O'Mara, Bob Hannah, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Dungey and more...
(Scroll below all the bikes photos for an interview with Specialized's Sean Estes about their involvement in motocross)
We had a little fun helping Specialized get this bike into Adam Cianciarulo's hands at a recent media event in California.
Adam Cianciarulo's 56cm Specialized S-Works SL-6 Tarmac Disc is actually an off-the-shelf model, albeit the highest end version of the Tarmac that Specialized sells. S-Works signifies the top level build for all of Specialized's carbon framed bikes and it typically includes the best-of-the-best in components. Specialized is well known for making most of their own components; meaning things like the cranks, tires bars, saddles, and more are all Specialized branded...even the wheels, Rovals, is a company owned by Specialized. There's only two brands on the bike that aren't theirs; the drivetrain, controls, shifters and brakes are from Shimano. Then there's the rear derailleur cage and larger pulley wheels made by SLF Motion, which is owned by one of our own forum members: MOTO120
DH502
11/7/2018 9:27 PM
Enjoyed the post. I am still pretty new to road biking so perfecto for me. Full on road bike sites are usually a bit over my head still or focused on racing not just training like a moto guy would use it for. Dream bike for sure.
krusk
11/7/2018 12:29 PM
“Training ride” but no power meter. Weakkkkk
ML512
11/7/2018 12:37 PM
It has a built in power meter, Specialized just released a their new power meter integrated into their S-Works crank arms...
krusk
11/7/2018 12:42 PM
aahhhhh you got me.
ti473
11/7/2018 11:58 AM
Nice, saw he got this a while back. I hear the SL6 is an awesome machine. I'm due for a new roadbike and have been on the fence between this, the new Venge or a Madone. There are of course other options but being that I work part time a shop that sells both Trek and Spec it's hard to pass up on those perks.
I would have thought that AC was on a 58 cm though, isn't he over 6 feet? What's size tarmac do you ride ML and how tall are you?
And good on Blake too, seems like his company is doing really well, I have some of his jockey wheels too, although not the full cage, those look really cool!
ML512
11/7/2018 12:14 PM
I'm on a 52cm and I'm 5'8 but I have a short inseam, so I ride 52-51s instead of a 54. I love my SL-6 disc, I rode a prior Venge but not the new one that just came out. The prior one was brutal compared to the Tarmac. Blake has something new up his sleeve you'll have to get on your next ride. What are you on right now, btw?
ti473
11/7/2018 12:34 PM
For road, I'm on a '15 CAAD 10 disc 54 cm. I'm 5'10", some of my bikes are 54's some are 56's. And yes, venges aren't very comfort oriented although the new one's supposed to be better. I had a 2013, pre vias model, and that thing would leave me very sore I remember but I was also very new to riding.
ML512
11/7/2018 12:39 PM
By Specialized's own claim, the SL-6 Tarmac is just as slippery as that version of the Venge but man it's so comfortable. The build I posted was the night it was assembled and I knocked out a century on it the next morning. I had a CAAD12 prior and the SL-6 was better in every aspect, especially over the course of that long ride...I was so stoked.
51xc
11/7/2018 10:22 AM
more please!
ML512
11/7/2018 10:43 AM
That I can do, I have a bicycle addiction myself...
ti473
11/7/2018 11:59 AM
did you bury your bike on some fresh concrete ML??
ti473
11/7/2018 12:08 PM
And since we're bragging about S-Works...
https://photos.app.goo.gl/NSm7FKkJev8bZ21y6
ML512
11/7/2018 12:11 PM
Nice I have a S-Works Epic too, I gotta see if I have any clean photos.