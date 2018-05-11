Training Rides of the Pros: Adam Cianciarulo's Specialized S-Works Tarmac

The majority of motocross pros have some sort of bicycle in their garage for training, and wether it be a mountain or road bike...quite a few are pretty trick, even by cycling standards. We had a chance to shoot Adam Cianciarulo's latest ride, after we delivered it to him as a surprise from Specialized. Scroll below to learn more about the bike, a little bit about the brand, and a quick video with AC.

Specialized is fairly recognizable in the motocross industry, due partially to the sheer number of pros swinging a leg over their bikes. While some, such as Adam Cianciarulo, are directly supported by them; many others just choose their bikes due to two things...the quality of the bikes and the down-right cool factor with the red "S". Specialized got its earliest start in 1974, when Morgan Hill, California's Mike Synard sold his VW bus to gather cash to cycle around Europe. While there, he struck up a deal to import rare high-end bicycle components by Cinelli. Things took off from there as the company started selling tires in '76 and finally their first road bike the Allez in '79 (a model which still exists today, albeit quite few generations of designs from then). Finally, the biggest milestone in the companies past was the introduction of the first mass-produced mountain bike, the StumpJumper, in '81. Since then, the company has grown tremendously with over 1,000 employees and multiple offices around the world. But the main HQ is still in Morgan Hill, just a couple miles from the original home of Fox Racing. Over the years there's been a close tie with motocross as many employees, both past and present, have come from the moto industry and with that the company is a strong supporter of the sport. In this time, they've worked with some of the royalty of our sport; including Johnny O'Mara, Bob Hannah, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Dungey and more...

(Scroll below all the bikes photos for an interview with Specialized's Sean Estes about their involvement in motocross)

Video - Surprising Adam Cianciarulo with a Specialized S-Works Tarmac

We had a little fun helping Specialized get this bike into Adam Cianciarulo's hands at a recent media event in California.

Adam Cianciarulo's 56cm Specialized S-Works SL-6 Tarmac Disc is actually an off-the-shelf model, albeit the highest end version of the Tarmac that Specialized sells. S-Works signifies the top level build for all of Specialized's carbon framed bikes and it typically includes the best-of-the-best in components. Specialized is well known for making most of their own components; meaning things like the cranks, tires bars, saddles, and more are all Specialized branded...even the wheels, Rovals, is a company owned by Specialized. There's only two brands on the bike that aren't theirs; the drivetrain, controls, shifters and brakes are from Shimano. Then there's the rear derailleur cage and larger pulley wheels made by SLF Motion, which is owned by one of our own forum members: MOTO120

Slideshow: Specialized Bicycles and Motocross