Time to Win the Vital MX 2018 Honda CRF450R Dream Bike

It's that time of year again, time for the Vital MX Dream Bike contest. Thanks to a lot of great brands, we have the opportunity to give away this amazing Honda CRF450R! Scroll below for the details of the contest, who got involved, some beauty shots of the machine, and how to sign up (here's the link: VitalMXDreamBike.com)

2018 VITAL MX DREAM BIKE CONTEST

Brought to you by Boyesen Engineering and Honda Powersports.

Signup for your chance to win a fully loaded 2018 Honda CRF450R, and also be eligible to win over $2,000 in monthly prizes from the best brands in motocross.

Boyesen and Honda both headline the 2018 Vital MX Dream Bike contest and have collaborated with other powerhouse brands to bring an awesome lineup of prizes directly to YOU each month!

The 2018 Vital MX Dream Bike Contest lasts 4 months, leading up to the Grand Prize drawing to be held on July 12th, 2018. In addition to the Grand Prize drawing, each month one winner will be randomly selected to win some of the best aftermarket and gear products available today. All monthly and grand prize winning entries will be announced on Vital MX’s Facebook and IG accounts.

Visit http://vitalmxdreambike.com for your chance to win!

GRAND PRIZE PRIZE DETAILS

CUSTOM 2018 HONDA CRF450R (1) WITH ACCESSORIES!

Cylinder head porting and polishing from Millennium Technologies. - Millennium-Tech.net

Wiseco high-compression piston kit. - Wiseco.com

180 Decals custom graphics kit. - 180Decals.com

FMF 4.1 RCT titanium/carbon fiber dual exhaust system. - FMFracing.com

Polisport full-red plastic kit. - Polisport.com

Boyesen clutch cover. - Boyesen.com

Galfer floating 280mm Tsunami front brake rotor kit, Tsunami rear rotor, steel braided brake lines and pads. - GalferUSA.com





VP Racing Fuels U4.4 for High-Comp engine. - VPracingfuels.com

P3 Composites skidplate, fuel tank cover, rear disc guard, and radiator shroud extenders. - P3carbon.com





KSR Wheels built with Haan hubs and Excel rims. - KSRwheels.net





Race Tech re-valve and re-spring for winner's weight, speed, and style. - RaceTech.com

MotoSeat custom cover. - MotoSeat.com

Neken SFS Air Triple Clamps. - NK-Neken.com

Mika Metals handlebars, grips and sprockets. - MikaMetals.com





Bike was assembled with Motorex lubricants and grease. - MotorexUSA.com

Flo Motorsports billet 2.0 footpegs. - FloMotorsports.com

Zeta billet engine plugs, axle blocks, folding levers, brake pedal, shift lever, and adjustable link arms. - Zeta-Racing.com





DT-1 Air filter and air filter cage. - DT1filters.com

Antigravity Battery, lightweight replacement battery. - AntiGravityBatteries.com

Nitro Mousse solid foam bib inserts (no flats!). - NitroMousse.com

Dunlop MX3S 80/100-21 and 120/80-19 tires. - DunlopMotorcycleTires.com

Custom CNC'd machined aluminum engine hangers and titanium front engine mounts. - Kris Palm 909-343-7228

Chaparral Motorsports - Miscellaneous parts/online retailer. - Chaparral-Racing.com

The grand prize also includes the brand new 6D ATR-2 helmet, Fox Vue goggles, and an ALiAS gear set of your choice.

6Dhelmets.com

FoxRacing.com

ALiASmx.com

MONTHLY PRIZES: (1 Winner per Month for 4 Months Receives All of the Following)

Boyesen Engineering - Supercooler Waterpump Kit (1)

FMF Racing – Race Apparel Pack (1)

Millennium Technologies - $250 Gift Card (1)

Wiseco – Racer Elite 4-Stroke or Racer Elite 2-Stroke Piston Kit (1)

ALiAS MX – Jersey, Pant, and Gloves of Winner's Choice (1)

Fox Moto – Fox Vue Goggle (1)

Race Tech – Race Tech T-Shirt, Hat, Sticker Pack, and Free Shock Rebuild Certificate. (1)

Mika Metals – Complete Race Pack with Handlebars, Bar Clamps, and Grips (1)

6D Helmets – 6D ATR-1 Helmet (1)

Zeta – Choose either an Adjustable linkage kit, Revolver shift lever or Trigger Brake pedal (1)

Chaparral - $100 Chaparral Motorsports Gift Card (1)

AntiGravity Batteries - Antigravity Batteries MICRO-START SPORT (1)

Galfer – SKW Oversize Wave Rotor Kit (1)

Polisport - Foldable Motocross Stand (1)

P3 Carbon – Carbon Frame Protectors (1)

Motorex – 4 Stroke Product Pack: Cross Power 4T 10w50, Off-Road Chain Lube, Off-Roach Chain Lube (refillable), Chain Clean Degreaser, Moto Clean, Joker 440, Helmet Care (1)

Motoseat – Custom Seat Cover (1)

Dunlop – One Set (Front and Rear) Dunlop Geomax Motocross Tires: MX3S, MX52, or MX12 (1)

Nitro Mousse – Front and Rear Nitro Mousse (1)

DT-1 – Air Filter, Washcover, and Airflow Cage (1)

180 Decals – Helmet Wrap Kit (1)

Flo Motorsports – Clutch Perch Assembly (1)

