Third Annual Vital MX Awards: Request for Nominations

It's time for our annual award season. Need a quick refresher? We've got three categories where we're looking for nominations, and this time around, we're inviting you to help with the nomination process. In the past, we've mixed our staff picks with a batch gathered from the motocross/Supercross industry, before slimming the list to our final selections. Then we let everyone (site members, industry, and Vital MX staff) help pick the nominees.

Racer of the Year

Who made the biggest splash in the current year? Who was most impressive? Remember, this is open to racers across the globe.

Person of the Year

Who's someone who made a positive difference to the sport?

Product of the Year

Which product caught your eye, or changed things for the better?

You can nominate someone by adding a comment below. Or, if you're the shy type, you can email GuyB directly at sgiberson@vitalmx.com.

The deadline for nominations? November 30, 2019. We'll post up the selections and start the voting shortly after that.

Vital MX Awards Hall of Fame

2019

Racer of the Year: Adam Cianciarulo

Person of the Year: Ryan Sipes

Product of the Year: KTM SX-E 5 and Husqvarna EE 5

2018

Racer of the Year: Jeffrey Herlings

Person of the Year: Ken Roczen

Product of the Year: Alta MXR