Third Annual Vital MX Awards: Request for Nominations

- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
Let's pick our candidates for voting on something that's a little closer to our hearts.
It's time for our annual award season. Need a quick refresher? We've got three categories where we're looking for nominations, and this time around, we're inviting you to help with the nomination process. In the past, we've mixed our staff picks with a batch gathered from the motocross/Supercross industry, before slimming the list to our final selections. Then we let everyone (site members, industry, and Vital MX staff) help pick the nominees.
Racer of the Year
Who made the biggest splash in the current year? Who was most impressive? Remember, this is open to racers across the globe.
Person of the Year
Who's someone who made a positive difference to the sport?
Product of the Year
Which product caught your eye, or changed things for the better?
You can nominate someone by adding a comment below. Or, if you're the shy type, you can email GuyB directly at sgiberson@vitalmx.com.
The deadline for nominations? November 30, 2019. We'll post up the selections and start the voting shortly after that.
Vital MX Awards Hall of Fame
2019
Racer of the Year: Adam Cianciarulo
Person of the Year: Ryan Sipes
Product of the Year: KTM SX-E 5 and Husqvarna EE 5
2018
Racer of the Year: Jeffrey Herlings
Person of the Year: Ken Roczen
Product of the Year: Alta MXR
bj898
11/24/2020 12:32 PM
Racer - Eli Tomac
Person - David Pingree
Product - Lock-on Grips (ProTaper)
ScoobyDoo81
11/24/2020 10:07 AM
Racer: Dylan Ferrandis
Person: Alex Martin
Product: Gas Gas Brand Launch
JohnMatrix
11/24/2020 9:02 AM
Racer: Chase Sexton
Product: MX Tech lucky cartridges
8tensolutions
11/24/2020 8:15 AM
Racer : Dylan Ferrandis
Person: Steve Matthes
Product of the Year: Gas Gas Brand Launch
Luca125
11/24/2020 8:11 AM
Racer: Chase Sexton
Person: Bobby Regan
Product: Fantic 2 strokes
HIGHHILLSMX
11/24/2020 7:13 AM
Racer - Kailub Russell
Person - David Pingree
Product - Dave Miller Memorial Scott Face Mask
kNewc
11/24/2020 5:29 AM
Racer: Zach Osborne
Person: Steve Matthes
Product: '21 KX250
B00tySweat33
11/24/2020 3:29 AM
Racer: Tomac (only one to finish top 3 in both series)
Person: whoever is most responsible for making the races happen
Product: pro taper sela
Kurtis158
11/23/2020 8:44 PM
Racer: Zach Osborne
Person: Alex Martin
Product: The Fly Racing Pants with no Zipper
Alex_Konopisopoulos
11/23/2020 8:08 PM
Racer : Tim gasjer
Person: Eli Tomac
Product : CRF450 2021
js451
11/23/2020 7:07 PM
Racer : Tim gasjer
Person: Jett Lawrence
Product : protaper sela
BMc914
11/23/2020 6:02 PM
-MAVERICK-
11/23/2020 5:44 PM
Racer of the Year: Dylan Ferrandis
Person of the Year: Feld/MX Sports (I know, not a person, but both organizations made the races happen).
Riesenberg448
11/23/2020 4:58 PM
Call me crazy, but whether it is Prater or Jendro or someone else, Person of the Year should be a face from FELD for saving the SX season and getting it rolling and successful as quickly as they did compared to other sports.
Racer of the year Ferrandis
Product of the year - The Pro Taper SELA