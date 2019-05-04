Toggle

The Real Deal With Weston Peick 5

Was Weston riding?! GuyB grabbed Weston in Nashville to talk about rumors of him at Milestone this week and check up on his current condition.

Klinger
4/5/2019 2:26 PM

The Real Deal With Weston Peick

Recently, rumors that Weston Peick was riding again surfaced based on a photo on Instagram. The rider had all of Weston's gear sponsors but no name or number on the back of the jersey. Also, the Suzuki RM-Z450 in the photo had stock graphics, but you can see some aftermarket parts that also match up with the JGR team sponsors, including a JGR seat cover. 

But, Weston Peick himself replied to the photo saying, quote "That ain't me," so GuyB decided to get to the bottom of it and had a short conversation with Peick at Nashville's Press Day before Saturday's Supercross race. The short answer is, yes, that actually was Weston riding at Milestone. Click the audio link to hear exactly what he had to say, his riding plans, and his current condition. 

Prior to yesterday at Milestone, this was the last time we saw Peick on a bike in Perris. It's great to hear that he's riding again.


