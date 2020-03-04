The Inside Line Podcast: Tech Edition | What The Clutch Is Going On?

We pull in the left lever and don't give it another thought. But what exactly is a clutch? How does it work? What are all the parts? What are the pros and cons of switching out the OEM parts for other options? What oil is best? Hydraulic or cable? Should you mess with your actuator arm? So many questions and just one podcast to answer them.

In this Tech Edition of the Inside Line Podcast, we talk with Austin Paden from Rekluse all about clutches. Other than knowing about his brand's products, Austin also has deep knowledge about every single aspect of dirt bike clutch performance from stock to exotic. Sure, you could just stick with stock clutch packs and forget about it, but if you have any engine mods on your bike whatsoever, all that power has to go through the clutch and you might want to figure out the best way to get all the ponies you already paid for.



