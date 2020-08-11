The Inside Line Podcast: Tech Edition | Motocross Nutrition with Blake Savage

Of course we are biased, but it is hard to argue against the fact that motocross at its highest level is the most physically demanding sport on the planet. To perform at their peak, racers have to have endurance, strength, agility, and raw power, which they can't achieve eating doughnuts and cheeseburgers. Well, maybe Jett can. To get a little insight into how pro racers are fueling their bodies, we grabbed Blake Savage, former pro motocross racer and current motocross trainer. He's worked with Ken Roczen, Cole Seely, Christian Craig, Chase Sexton among others. Listen in to see if you can take some of the tips and nutrition guides Savage shares and apply them to your weekend warrior program.



