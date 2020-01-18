Toggle

The Inside Line Podcast: Tech Edition | All About Knee Braces

Just after helmets and boots, knee braces are the most complicated and expensive pieces of motowear in our garage.

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 79 3 8 5 15 19 68 1

Klinger
1/18/2020 4:15 PM

The Inside Line Podcast: Tech Edition | All About Knee Braces

 

Just after helmets and boots, knee braces are the most complicated and expensive pieces of motowear in our garage. But unlike helmets that have universal standards and have been around for over 100 years, knee braces started in the last 30 by a Jim Castillo who is still around to this day. We talk with Brett Guerin of CTi, the current version of one of the companies Castillo created. We cover knee brace philosophy, history, technology, and where we think braces could be going in the future. 

Related: CTi Knee Accessories The Inside Line Podcast
CTi Knee Accessories The Inside Line Podcast
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest