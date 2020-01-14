Supercross After-Party: St. Louis

450

Ken Roczen

“This feels so surreal and is absolutely amazing. It’s been a long time coming with a lot of struggle in the process, so this is definitely one of the sweetest moments of my career. The emotions and joy from everyone is very special. I think tonight was just our night to win. The whole day was good, starting with feeling so much more comfortable on the bike than I did last week. We also grabbed a couple of solid starts in both races tonight. I rode really good in the heat race and even in the main. I’d say that I actually surprised myself and maybe the team a little with how the main event went; it was just our time to shine. I knew if I wanted to make it happen, I’d need to make my way to the front fast, so that’s what I did. I got around Zach [Osborne] quick and had a clear track, so then I just clicked off some great laps, putting a gap between myself and the field. At one point Justin [Barcia] seemed to close in a bit but I just focused on hitting my marks and managing my pace. The race felt really long because the lap times were fairly short; the tower was right after the finish so I could get a glance at the clock each lap—it seemed like it took forever! I’ve messed it up so many times in the last laps, so it’s not over until it’s actually over. I just tried to maintain a pace while also staying consistent and not making any mistakes. We’re going to enjoy this but then get back to work this week. This is a big confidence booster and really motivating for me to want to keep the momentum going.”

Justin Barcia

“It was a pretty tough day for me. I was really sick all week, and I just had to be mentally tough and push through the difficulties I was having today. My heat race went really well. I got a bad start, but I fought through the pack and got up to third. I made some really great passes, so that was awesome. In the Main Event, I got a much better start and quickly moved into second. I was pushing really hard, but tonight the best I had was second. I rode really well, considering. I felt like I rode better today than I did in Anaheim. I just unfortunately was a little under the weather. So, all in all, a really good day. The team did a great job with the motorcycle and setting it up. I’m really looking to get better this week and feeling better for Anaheim.”

Jason Anderson

“I’m just out here enjoying myself,” Anderson said. “I feel like I was riding pretty good in the Main. I got off to a good start and I kind of let the battling happen in front of me and then I worked my way through the guys I could and settled into third.”

Eli Tomac

"Well we didn’t finish the night where we wanted or should be, but the team and I will get back to work this week and get everything dialed before Anaheim next weekend. I know we’ll be focusing on my starts, which have really been hurting my chances at finishing on the podium, but we’ll get those dialed and make any other minor adjustments that need to be made so we can get back on top.”

Adam Cianciarulo

“Today was a really encouraging day. In the 450SX Main Event, despite my start, I felt like I was riding well and making good progress. Unfortunately, I turned a fourth into a seventh with a last lap mistake. I’ve been grinding on my starts trying to get them where they should be, but I obviously didn’t execute tonight. We’ll lock those in and be ready for A2.”

Justin Brayton

“Definitely a wild night. I never want to go to the LCQ, but I actually enjoyed it a bit. Under those circumstances, you just try to make the best of it and it was kind of nice to get out there and win it, plus get to ride the track so close to the main event. I hope I don’t have to go to another one though! I’m super proud of the team to be able to get me back out there. Main event-wise, I was still able to get a pretty good start from the far outside gate. I ran inside the top 10 for the whole race, finishing eighth, which isn’t where I would like to be by any means but still an overall good start to the season with the adversity both weekends. Hopefully another cleaner weekend next week at A2 and I’m really hoping to be in the top five, then build up to some podium finishes.”

Cooper Webb

“Tonight definitely didn’t end up how I had wanted it to. I struggled all day to get comfortable and unfortunately, I was just not able to make it happen tonight. We are going to regroup, work on getting healthy and hopefully get back up on the podium next weekend in Anaheim.”

Blake Baggett

“Tonight didn’t go how I wanted. My start wasn’t there in the main and I found myself buried in the pack. We still have a few changes that we need to make on the bike and we will back battling for a top-three next week at Anaheim.”

Zach Osborne

“All-in-all it was a good night and a good rebound from last weekend,” Osborne said. “It was good to get a solid finish and restart my season after being really ill last weekend.”

Aaron Plessinger

“Today was a little bit better than last weekend. I kind of struggled in the Heat race. I didn’t get the greatest start, but I still qualified pretty good. A 14th gate pick in the Main was tough. Then, getting a bad start and trying to work my way back up into the top 10, it was really gnarly. The track conditions were pretty challenging. It was slick in some spots and really rutted. So, you had to be on your toes at all times or the track was going to take you down. It took a lot of people down, and I’m glad I wasn’t one of them. It was tough day, but we’re making progress. We’ll go back this week, put some more work in and work a little bit more on the starts and sprint laps so I can get a better gate pick. I want to try and get up on the podium or at least in the top five.”

Dean Wilson

Tonight was a small improvement for me,” Wilson said. “I had a good start and ran in the top-10 for a few laps but I’m just not prepared to be at that point. I just have to keep working and building from here.”

Justin Bogle

“While my result doesn’t show it, tonight was a step in the right direction. It felt good to lead a few laps in my heat, I just didn’t get the start I needed tonight in the main to run in the top ten. We will keep pushing forward, make a few changes on the bike and be ready for Anaheim 2 next weekend.”

Kyle Cunningham

“Tonight went better in St. Louis,” said Cunningham. “I ended up in 16th place overall. We did some testing on the bike this past week and I think we have it going in the right direction. I think the thing that killed me tonight was starts, but we were able to overcome that. I had to race the LCQ, which is something I don’t want to do, but I ended up second in there. Going into the main I was able to push through the pack and walk away with a decent finish. I want to build on this result headed into next weekend.”

Freddie Noren

"I was very excited coming into the weekend and had a good practice week," said Noren. "I was running comfortably in a transfer spot with a few laps left to go when I slightly overshot a triple in a rhythm section. When I landed I felt a snap in my leg. I had to pull off and have come to find out that I’ve injured my ankle. At this point, I’m unsure of the recovery but hoping for the best so that I can be back at the races soon."

Jimmy Decotis

"I've been working hard during the week trying to improve myself, and at round two I felt like we made some positive changes," said Decotis. "I’m enjoying the process of being back at the races and working with my team. Ready to improve on my mistakes this weekend and continue to progress and learn as a racer when we head back to Anaheim next weekend. I’m hoping for a speedy recovery for my teammate Freddie as well."

250

Austin Forkner

"I am really happy to get back up here (on the podium),” said Forkner. "I started to ride tight halfway after I got to think about it. It’s been a long time coming with physically healing from the knee and mentally getting back knowing I can win. I could hear the fans and they pushed me through. I love being able to win in front of my home crowd."

"I'm really happy to get our first win of the season tonight, especially at my hometown race with a ton of family and friends in the stands. It's just been a special night for me. I wasn't feeling the best about how I was riding and where I was last weekend, but this weekend couldn't have been more different. I felt good all day and comfortable on my KX250 and I hope we can keep that momentum going and continue clicking off wins."

Justin Cooper

“Last weekend I had it pretty easy. I was just out front clicking off my laps. This weekend was a different story. I felt good all day, but I didn’t put myself in the best positions in the races tonight. I just had to put my head down and take my time and come through the pack.

“Once you get the feeling of victory, you don’t want to lose it. But this feels like a win tonight. It was a good learning curve for me. We’re going to hold the red plate and we’re going to hold onto it tight. We’re going to fight for this championship.”

Brandon Hartranft

“Honestly, I’m still in shock about what happened tonight, this podium couldn’t have come at a better time for me. The team and I have put in a lot of work this off-season and I definitely couldn’t have done this without them!”

Jett Lawrence

“Weekend was up and down,” said the 16-year-old Australian. “Qualified good with fifth fastest, but the heat race was a complete disaster ride like a complete rookie! Thankfully I pulled it together somewhat in the main. I rode a good race and was ready to challenge for the win with three mins left in the main before I clipped a tough block which damaged my rear brake and locked it on forcing me to come in to the pits. Kind of a bummer to have that happen, but it’s okay because I learnt a lot and am ready to battle at the front this weekend in Anaheim!”

Alex Martin

"It was nice to be back racing in the Midwest as St. Louis is the closest race to home for me,” said Martin. "We made small changes for the main that seemed to help as it was the best I felt and rode all day, ending up three tenths out of a podium position with fourth on the night. And we’re two points out of third in the championship. Excited to keep the momentum going heading into Anaheim next weekend!”

Dylan Ferrandis

“I felt really good all day. The track conditions were good too. Unfortunately we didn’t get results we were looking for. I don’t understand what happened on the first lap (of the Main). Someone crashed in front of me and I couldn’t escape it. After that, I just rode to try to save some points, but I’m pretty frustrated about that of course. It is how it is. We’ll go back to training next week and get ready for A2.

Christian Craig

“Despite the ending of the main event, I’m pretty pumped on my weekend,” said Craig, who had finished third in the season-opening round a week earlier in California. “The heat race went really good. I passed into the lead quickly and was able to just ride my own race and win. Going into the main I felt the best I’ve felt in awhile. I had a middle of the pack start and was able to make my way to about fourth in the first lap. Everything was going good honestly but with a couple laps to go as I was about to pass for third, I cross rutted and hit a tuff block. It was a pretty hard crash, I landed right on my ribs/lungs so I couldn’t breathe at all. Luckily I’m not injured any more than just being bruised up. I’ll be ready to go [next weekend] for A2!”

Team Personnel

Erik Kehoe - Team Honda HRC Team Manager

“It was an awesome night for Ken and the team. He really needed this and I think it’s going to carry his confidence even further. I think the biggest takeaway is that Ken is leaving here knowing he can still win. He’s always been confident in his capabilities but now actually having accomplished what he’s been fighting for, really solidifies it. We have to give credit to the whole team too. Everyone worked really hard last week after Anaheim to help get him a little more comfortable on the bike. Justin had some good highlights throughout the night but also some things we need to work out. Unfortunately, we had some issues, which sent him to the LCQ, but I think the whole situation shows the professionalism of the team, that when we’re in a pinch, we’ve got some really talented people that can get the job done and make it happen. I mean, a motor swap in 20 minutes, that’s incredibly impressive! We still have some work to do and aren’t going to get ahead of ourselves, but getting this win tonight is incredibly special for everyone involved.”

Jordan Troxell - Mechanic (Ken Roczen)

“This weekend was awesome. I think everyone had a lot of skepticism and questions after Ken’s performance last weekend in Anaheim, so to come out tonight and get the win the way he did was great. Big credit to Ken and the team for just putting our heads down, trying not to get too panicked after one race, realizing this is a long season and spending long days at the test track in Corona to get the package that we came here today with. We didn’t mess with the bike a whole lot this weekend, just a few clicks here and there to account for the softer dirt conditions, but overall, he was much happier. Ken had a great attitude and mindset all day, and I really think it came down to him just wanting to get it done and his desire to win. We also really focused on starts this week and I think that showed tonight because we had good starts in the heat and main.”

Jim Perry - Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing Team Manager

“It was a great night in St. Louis, and it almost feels like a win after some early obstacles. Justin came down with a cold at the end of the week, and he was not feeling 100 percent. He was pushing through it and practice was going well until he got cross-rutted and went off track, landing on the concrete. The team worked together like a well-oiled machine and replaced parts from Justin’s crash and were able get the bike’s setup back for the tacky, rutty track.

“In the Heat race, both Justin and Aaron got off to a bad start, but both rode well to transfer to the Main. When the gate dropped for the Main Event, Justin started inside the top five and quickly moved to second place where he would finish, extending his points lead to six.

“Aaron also had a good effort after his tough start at the season opener and made improvements throughout the day. He moved up two spots from last weekend, rounding out the top 10, and he is looking to keep building on his forward progress. We’re happy with the day overall and will take the red plate to Round 3 next week at Anaheim.”

Brent Duffe - Mechanic (Justin Brayton)

“This is Justin’s and my home race, both being from Iowa, so having friends and family around was great. I don’t think either of us felt a lot of pressure to perform in front of everyone, but it was just more support. Overall the day went great, but unfortunately, the night program was very hectic. We had to do an emergency engine swap, which put everyone under the gun, but we all came together and go it done. You never want to go to the LCQ, and although he won, he still had a bad gate pick for the main event. Luckily he salvaged it with a good start and rode top-five for a lot of the race. He ended up in eighth place, which isn’t what he wants, but I think he’s right on par with how the last two weekends have gone. He’s riding well and the bike works great, so we’re just ready to keep the season rolling.”

Dustin Pipes - H.E.P. Motorsports

“St. Louis was a step in the right direction,” said Team Manager, Dustin Pipes. “The team has been dealt some serious blows due to injuries and Kyle stepped up to the plate to carry us. After round one’s results, we really went searching for ways to make Kyle comfortable on the bike. With the help of our crew chief Clark Jones, we exhausted every option and got to a point where Kyle was comfortable heading into St. Louis. His lap times were strong and once he fixes his starts, I don’t see any reason why Kyle won’t be challenging for a top-ten position. I look forward to seeing him progress, and I am very excited for Breece and Enticknap to return this weekend.”

Jeremy Albrecht - JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team Manager

"Alex (Martin) was fast and just needs to get going sooner and he will be on the podium. He rode hard and kept pushing to finishing fourth in the main."

Albrecht added, "Freddie was feeling better and more relaxed all day. He was in a good spot to make the main event and made a small mistake over-jumping and injuring his lower leg. Bummed for him as he has been working hard on his SX skills. He will be back but we're not sure of when his return will be yet.”

WIl Hahn - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Team Manager

“Although not what we were hoping for, tonight was still positive for us. Another podium for Justin and a good finish to keep the red plate, but bummed for Dylan. Unfortunately, he got caught up in a crash on the first lap, but he never gave up and scored some important points. We will carry on to A2 and get back on top.”



