Vital MX's Take: The Supermotocross World Championship Press Release just came out. Here's what we know.

Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross deal with NBC and Peacock is a five year deal.

For the first time in our history there will be a play-off format in Supercross and Motocross.

The top 20 riders in combined SX & MX points will automatically be seeded into the playoffs.

A rider can also qualify for end of season competition by winning a SX main event or a motocross overall victory.

They'll be placed with the remaining in positions 21-30 and will have an opportunity to race their way into the 221 rider field at each playoff round

Supermotocross events will be a 2 moto format with maximum 26 points for round one and 52 points for round 2. The championship finale at the LA Coliseum will raise the stakes with a max of 78 available points to title hopefuls.

Dave Prater says Top 20 automatically seated in playoffs. Those that happen to win a SX Main or MX over-all that doesn't finish series in top 20 will get a chance for a LCQ race to get in. SX and MX purse increased by about 1.1 million dollars, for the over-all play off 1 and 2 and World Championship final there's 5.5 million on the line. For a 450 rider it's a $1 million to win championship, for 250 rider it's a half million.

Triple Crowns are back.

Cooper Webb: "It's really cool and make us more like the stick and ball sports"

Malcolm Stewart: "The Supermotocross World Championship will be good for the whole industry. I had an injury this year and the way the points system is set up I could still come back and win the Supermotocross championship"

Christian Craig: "I'm all for growing the sport. It keeps it interesting"

Adam Cianciarulo on dealing with injuries during season with SMX: "Now with SMX and a lot of money on the line you have a chance to put yourself in a better spot. It motivates you to come back"

Jason Anderson: "What else do we have to do with our weekends off than race"













2023 AMA Supercross Schedule announced

Round 1 / Anaheim, CA / Jan 07, 2023

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Round 2 / Oakland, CA / Jan 14, 2023

RingCentral Coliseum

Round 3 / San Diego, CA / Jan 21, 2023

Snapdragon Stadium

Round 4 / Anaheim, CA / Jan 28, 2023

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Round 5 / Houston, TX / Feb 04, 2023

NRG Stadium

Round 6 / Tampa, FL / Feb 11, 2023

Raymond James Stadium

Round 7 / Arlington, TX / Feb 25, 2023

AT&T Stadium

Round 8 / Daytona Beach, FL / Mar 04, 2023

Daytona International Speedway

Round 9 / Indianapolis, IN / Mar 11, 2023

Lucas Oil Stadium

Round 10 / Detroit, MI / Mar 18, 2023

Ford Field

Round 11 / Seattle, WA / Mar 25, 2023

Lumen Field

Round 12 / Glendale, AZ / Apr 08, 2023

State Farm Stadium

Round 13 / Atlanta, GA / Apr 15, 2023

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Round 14 / East Rutherford, NJ / Apr 22, 2023

MetLife Stadium

Round 15 / Nashville, TN / Apr 29, 2023

Nissan Stadium

Round 16 / Denver, CO / May 06, 2023

Empower Field at Mile High

Supercross Championship Round 2023 / Salt Lake City, UT / May 13, 2023

3 Triple Crown events:

Anaheim 2 (250SX West)

Arlington (250SX East)

Glendale (250SX West)