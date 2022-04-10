- Bike Checks
SuperMotocross dropped the press release for the World Championship Series.
Vital MX's Take: The Supermotocross World Championship Press Release just came out. Here's what we know.
Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross deal with NBC and Peacock is a five year deal.
For the first time in our history there will be a play-off format in Supercross and Motocross.
The top 20 riders in combined SX & MX points will automatically be seeded into the playoffs.
A rider can also qualify for end of season competition by winning a SX main event or a motocross overall victory.
They'll be placed with the remaining in positions 21-30 and will have an opportunity to race their way into the 221 rider field at each playoff round
Supermotocross events will be a 2 moto format with maximum 26 points for round one and 52 points for round 2. The championship finale at the LA Coliseum will raise the stakes with a max of 78 available points to title hopefuls.
Dave Prater says Top 20 automatically seated in playoffs. Those that happen to win a SX Main or MX over-all that doesn't finish series in top 20 will get a chance for a LCQ race to get in. SX and MX purse increased by about 1.1 million dollars, for the over-all play off 1 and 2 and World Championship final there's 5.5 million on the line. For a 450 rider it's a $1 million to win championship, for 250 rider it's a half million.
Triple Crowns are back.
Cooper Webb: "It's really cool and make us more like the stick and ball sports"
Malcolm Stewart: "The Supermotocross World Championship will be good for the whole industry. I had an injury this year and the way the points system is set up I could still come back and win the Supermotocross championship"
Christian Craig: "I'm all for growing the sport. It keeps it interesting"
Adam Cianciarulo on dealing with injuries during season with SMX: "Now with SMX and a lot of money on the line you have a chance to put yourself in a better spot. It motivates you to come back"
Jason Anderson: "What else do we have to do with our weekends off than race"
2023 AMA Supercross Schedule announced
Round 1 / Anaheim, CA / Jan 07, 2023
Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Round 2 / Oakland, CA / Jan 14, 2023
RingCentral Coliseum
Round 3 / San Diego, CA / Jan 21, 2023
Snapdragon Stadium
Round 4 / Anaheim, CA / Jan 28, 2023
Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Round 5 / Houston, TX / Feb 04, 2023
NRG Stadium
Round 6 / Tampa, FL / Feb 11, 2023
Raymond James Stadium
Round 7 / Arlington, TX / Feb 25, 2023
AT&T Stadium
Round 8 / Daytona Beach, FL / Mar 04, 2023
Daytona International Speedway
Round 9 / Indianapolis, IN / Mar 11, 2023
Lucas Oil Stadium
Round 10 / Detroit, MI / Mar 18, 2023
Ford Field
Round 11 / Seattle, WA / Mar 25, 2023
Lumen Field
Round 12 / Glendale, AZ / Apr 08, 2023
State Farm Stadium
Round 13 / Atlanta, GA / Apr 15, 2023
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Round 14 / East Rutherford, NJ / Apr 22, 2023
MetLife Stadium
Round 15 / Nashville, TN / Apr 29, 2023
Nissan Stadium
Round 16 / Denver, CO / May 06, 2023
Empower Field at Mile High
Supercross Championship Round 2023 / Salt Lake City, UT / May 13, 2023
3 Triple Crown events:
Anaheim 2 (250SX West)
Arlington (250SX East)
Glendale (250SX West)
2 Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdowns:
East Rutherford
Salt Lake City
2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship Schedule
* all times CDT
2023 Motocross Schedule
Fox Raceway Saturday, May 27, 3:00 PM CDT
Hangtown Motocross Classic Saturday, June 3, 3:00 PM CDT
Thunder Valley Saturday, June 10, 3:00 PM CDT
High Point Saturday, June 17, 9:20 AM CDT
Redbud Saturday, July 1, 9:40 AM CDT
Southwick Saturday, July 8,12:00 PM CDT
Spring Creek Saturday, July 15, 1:00 PM CDT
Washougal Saturday, July 22, 3:00 PM CDT
Unadilla Saturday, August 12, 12:00 PM CDT
Budds Creek Saturday, August 19, 12:00 PM CDT
Ironman Raceway Saturday, August 2612:00 PM CDT
2023 SuperMotocross World Championship Schedule
* all times CDT
2023 SMX Schedule
SMX SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1, Saturday, September 95:00 PM CDT TBA
SMX SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 2, Saturday, September 236:00 PM CDT TBA
SMX SuperMotocross World Championship Finals, Saturday, October 147:00 PM CDT Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
