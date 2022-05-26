Speaking to the Owners of the World Supercross Teams - Genova, Pipes, Dasse, and Guidetty

With the SX Global organization announcing the first four teams that will take part in the FIM World Supercross Championship, we decided to catch up with the four men behind these teams. Scroll below to read why they're each involved and some of their thoughts on the process, the upcoming series and their teams.

Mike Genova - MotoConcepts Racing

Michael Lindsay (Vital MX Director) - Hey Mike, so we just received the announcement naming your organization as one of the ten teams that has been accepted for the upcoming FIM World Supercross Championship. Not a total surprise as we figured your crew would be in for sure but still exciting to get selected nonetheless. What drew you to this new series?

Mike Genova (MotoConcepts Owner) - It all started, I don't know, eight months ago or something along that line. Justin Brayton got the call from the guys in Australia and they expressed to him what they were up to, and if he felt like I was gonna be a good person to contact. I guess he endorsed me, and then they actually talked with Chad Reed and asked what he thought of of me and our program, and he was complimentary. So they got on it and gave us the ring, explained to us what the structure was and why. Of course, it was pretty much music to our ears of what we believe in, and we started a relationship eight months ago that progressed to where it is today, which is a lot of moving parts to try to get dialed in on their part. And of course as a race team, dial it in on our part. Lots more work to do and so on, but we're pretty excited.

Michael Lindsay - So with this series upcoming, we will be getting the series announcement soon, will operate in what we normally consider our off-season. With you guys being a Supercross only team as of late, how much does this change your timelines and preparation? Has there been much of a stop since Salt Lake or has it been full-steam ahead for the Global series?

Mike Genova - Well, Tony and I believe in a little bit different mindset than maybe a lot of the other teams, so what does that mean? We believe that more rest is better, so we're taking this opportunity from May, June, and July to rest our horses. Typically, we weren't starting to race until January, of course, and this year we're gonna start racing in early October. So we're gonna start framing and I guess testing and working towards racing a little earlier than normal. Instead of just being at the test track and beating out laps and so on in October and November, we're actually gonna be racing and so we think that's gonna be a good change. Our intent is to maybe do some Supercross (US Series) in 2023, potentially just in the 250 class. So we'll be using that race period as a little bit of practice in late August, September, and racing in October and November as our preparation effort for January and Anaheim 1.

Michael Lindsay - For you guys, do you feel it's important that coming into what will be the second year of the global series (2023) which we expect to start around July and June. So for you guys, considering you uses opinion on your rider's health and taking the time off. So you guys expect to run a shortened US program to give more time to prepare for the longer, Second year of global, as we suspect.

Mike Genova - Yeah, so the 450 guys are gonna be ramping up in September and October, November. Then they'll have the months of December, January, February, March to really just do what's best and that is train and be focused mentally, physically, and prepare. Then kinda get after it in the April, May, June or whatever. The two or three months of getting ready to race hard and so yeah, those guys would be resting. The 250 guys won't get as much of rest or the luxury the 450 guys will get. They're gonna go and do some racing from January to wanna say April to May or whatever, but it's the only nine or so races. So just enough racing to keep them sharp physically and mentally, but yet not burn them all out. So we see a lot of pieces as a puzzle coming together that might make sense, and we're good with it.

Michael Lindsay - So the 250 program this year, unless I'm doing the timeline wrong in my head, I'm guessing you guys initially said, "Hey, we're gonna go back to 250s" the global conversation had not quite happen yet. So in retrospective, all that 250 effort this year has definitely paid off for you guys. Not only with the results you've had in the US this year, but it has put you in a great position going into Global, not having to start that from scratch right now.

Mike Genova - Yeah, good call Mike. I guess we probably even recognize that, but I think you're spot on. Whether it's dumb or ironic timing or whatever but it worked out. We didn't start talking about Global till, I'll call it December, something like that. We were already full force trying to get ready to go compete in these in the Feld series. So yeah, to your point, it's really helped us. It's one of the reasons why we think we're gonna be a strong contingent, not just the 450 class, but in the 250s also. Because we've done a lot of the heavy lifting already. We've got the riders, the same ones that showed great strength against the best guys this season, and we got our bikes pretty dialed in...which we think we can get even better.

Michael Lindsay - The fact that the 10 teams basically have the ownership of their slot, there's the support of the freighting and shipping of the equipment, the financial support from the series, all this is really good for these teams themselves that are racing it, it helps make it make sense. But even for yourself, as a business man and your personal business, is this a pretty cool opportunity for you to expose your Smartop and your Leisure Concepts brand worldwide more than you already do? Is that something that's cool and exciting. You're not only sending your team, but even to just market your business to a wider audience?

Mike Genova - Well, I do look at Vital MX and read some of the comments, it's surprising to me, I guess, how much people don't realize what's going on. So it's 10 teams and we get financial backing from the series, substantial financial backing. We have to invest in it a little bit on the front-side, but they give us substantial backing over the season and they support us per week/event and of course, there's decent prize money. So from a business model, it has upside for us to not just spend and spend...then lose, lose, and lose going to the races. In terms of the marketing and advertising component; this is a world-wide series, it's going to a lot of countries that have a lot of population and a lot of disposable income to spend on products. My products and my company, is in my opinion, not world-wide enough to justify really why we would do it. So we're not intending to be a Bullfrog or a Smartop race team at this level, we've got higher sites of global worldwide products such as electronics, cigarettes, who knows your cars or whatever...

Michael Lindsay - So you're hoping this series will put moto on the level of the F1s and the MotoGPs, to allow you guys to eventually expand on and gain these large oil companies like a Petronas or Repsol and stuff of that nature. Even larger alcohol sponsors, just the stuff that we see prevalent in worldwide-style Motorsports.

Mike Genova - Absolutely, that's the whole beauty of the structure. Because it's world-wide, because it's not driven just by motorcycle brands and it leaves the door wide open for a team like mine to be competitive. It also adds a way that we can bring value to a world-wide advertiser, like the ones you just mentioned. It's not just my team, the whole series, and that's the beauty of the exclusive-ness of it. It's 10 teams that can broadcast and market for companies across the world. So the million dollar question is the series going be strong enough to accomplish the popularity and the value for worldwide sponsors to want to be involved in it? We know that they do that F1 or NASCAR or like you mentioned MotoGP. So there's really no reason why it couldn't be in a Supercross-product, and people feel like the only series that that can be done is little ole' America with 17 stops. But I think 12 stops in a big world is quite do-able too.

Michael Lindsay - For you guys entering into series, I think you touched on it a little bit earlier, but moving into this I'm sure you guys have gotten plenty of phone calls from riders worldwide. However, I feel like you're a very loyal person to the people that have stuck by you, so I imagine your rider line-up will look very similar to what we've seen in the US and the people that have worked with you before?

Mike Genova - Well, for sure, that's a desire. You never know what's going to happen until it happen. But yes, we're excited about the guys that we've got in our stable and guys that we're talking to and so on. It takes a different mindset for teams and riders to realize that this might be something that has merit. It doesn't mean other programs don't or other series don't, but it this has merit that might make sense for all parties involved. So...yeah, we've got a lot of people that are gun-how of the idea of world-wide racing with world-wide marketing opportunities. We don't have major corporations calling us on this yet, but that may happen or may not. But we feel like it's a great opportunity to give her a shot.

Michael Lindsay - One rider question I've been just muling over recently, and I feel like yourself and Tony Alessi are the kind of guys that don't leave stones unturned, so you've probably thought of about everything. I'd like to ask you, with bringin four riders to every venue, two 250 and two 450 guys...with the travel, the possibility of riders getting hurt in practice during the week or at the race, could we see "reserve" riders? We see it at the MotoGP and the F1 level, do you think that might be something that will be necessary for SX Global?

Mike Genova - It's always one of our biggest focal points is to keep our guys from being hurt as frequently and as often as some of the other guys are getting hurt. That might even be during the week and we really watch that. We've been really successful this year other than Justin getting a little sideways in the whoops and hit his head weird. It's gonna be important as the series requires us to find replacements or have replacements lined up. We don't have the budget per se, to have a guy or two sitting on the sidelines and not racing, not at this point anyway. So we're relying on the popularity of the series kicking-in to drive people that might not currently be thinking about this as a good choice for...to think it is a good choice. The series won't overlap with US Supercross, so it could be a July of next year when we need one. And somebody, who might be a really good rider that did okay in American Supercross could be sitting around for the Summer and work out. There could be some doing okay in Pro Motocross and we can come to them and say hey we could pay you a lot more money to come ride our bike in a worldwide arena. We feel like the most riders by mid-July, after already been doing a lot of riding...maybe like a 12th place guy in motocross who could use the income and change. So that said, we feel like there's probably a lot of guys that we can call up of the situation happens. Wether that's just for a week or six, or whatever is needed.

Michael Lindsay - I think one thing that is really interesting with the series is, again, the amount of interest, even from guys that are not currently racing. We have brought up that we've seen Cole Seely riding on a bike of your guys. That's the kind of interest that's cool to see. That guys such as Cole are interested in coming out of retirement to do this.

Mike Genova - Well, nothing has been officially set but Cole Seely is certainly a guy that we're talking with and he's talking with us. He's a guy that has the ability to really pick it up and go right away if he wants to. I think there's questions for him, does our team fit and the series. I think a guy like Cole has looked at the 17 Supercross and 12 outdoors, the 30 weekends or so of racing and weeks of straight testing...it's what's cooking guys in our opnion. We think this series allows us to go to guys like Cole and help them find a new spark to go back out and do it. So in summary, we don't want to hide and lie that the Cole thing isn't somewhat of a reality, because it is. We've allowed him to ride our bike, but until it's official, it's unofficial.

Michael Lindsay - Well, thank you guys very much for your time. Congratulations again on the big announcement. Not to say it was a foregone conclusion you guys were in but it was pretty obvious you guys were going to get one of the spots. Super cool to see you guys at the top of the first announcement for this and again congratulations, sir.

Mike Genova - Thank you for the compliment, the help and the support, and these interview opportunities. We're all about because we want to help expose why we're doing it. Along with what's behind the series, who's behind it. It's a different series, not saying better, it's just more racing, more motocross at a high level. So I hope everybody has a positive attitude about that.

Dustin Pipes - Pipes Motorsports Group

Michael Lindsay (Vital MX Director) - Dustin, I've been screwing this up a lot this year... What is the full name of the US team currently?

Dustin Pipes (HEP Team Manager and Part Owner) - So the name is Twisted Tea / HEP Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance. So quite a handful, but we got some good partners and wanna make sure that they are in the name.

Michael Lindsay - So we just received the press release from the SX Global crew with the first four teams and their respective countries, and you guys are on that list. Pretty cool! The first four are you and MCR, along with two French teams, Bud Racing and GSM. There's been a lot of people I know they've been trying for these spots, so it's a pretty big deal. Judging by the rumors of who's getting spots, you guys are one of the most top level entries, so that's gotta be pretty exciting. Now you can go full steam ahead, huh?

Dustin Pipes - Yeah, I think we signed the papers with the guys... Shoot, I think yesterday or the day before. So it's definitely been a process, we're happy to be involved in a new venture. When we first started talking to Adam and Ryan and the rest of the guys back in, shoot...in December? I think we really, really liked the vision and kind of the way that they were going with it. I feel like it's a great addition to our US Supercross and Outdoor team. I think it's good for us to add to and expand our team, so we're pumped.

Michael Lindsay - For you guys, what was the biggest factor in pulling the trigger? Because something I will say about you guys, since watching you guys start your program, is you guys played smart. I've never seen you guys take too big of a jump, like you guys have steadily just built year-after-year, have broaden your team and brought in more sponsorships, but you guys didn't start with these big backers or anything crazy like that. HEP just steadily year-after-year, makes good, consistent jumps. So going to the global series, what's been the biggest factor for you guys to be able to go, "Okay, this is the next step we are capable of making."

Dustin Pipes - As we've built this team, starting five years ago, it's about maximizing our opportunities. We are a little bit of not wanting to take the big swings like all at once, something that we probably could have done when we started. But for us, it's about building a base and a solid foundation, so this team can be here for years to come, we don't want this to be a three-to-five year thing. We want this to really stand the test of time. So for us, it's just all about taking the right chances and when we talk Adam and Ryan (from SX Global), they kinda sold us on their vision, this was something that we could get behind. Luckily, we have a good amount of partners that have a global presence and are inclined to help with it. It's definitely something new, I'm curious to see how it's all gonna unfold because it;s a new series and there's gonna be some problems, and that's just kind of what happens. But the good thing is, I think they have a good group of guys that are working there and that can tackle all these potential problems and set us set up this new series to be pretty cool in the future. So I'm to see where it goes, I'm happy to see where it's headed. We're ready for something new, we're excited to do something that's a little bit different and we've always been a little bit different on how we attack the team and stuff like that. We haven't always been results-driven, we try to lay our foundation with activating and building for our sponsors, so that's something that we want to continue and we're really open for that challenge on a global scale, so we think it's pretty neat.

Michael Lindsay - So you guys have good experience in the US now, where the premier portion of Supercross is. However, here, the factory teams are the top dogs. But heading to Global. in this situation, now you guys have a little bit more of a level playing field where you guys can be a player for wins and podiums. Is that really exciting for you to be able to have a little bit different narrative when talking to sponsors and riders. Like, you have a real chance here to put your own stamp on it, not only with branding and how you put ourselves out there, but also how you do on the track?

Dustin Pipes - Yes, first, definitely, it's something new, and for us, when we built this team a couple of years ago when we took the chance on Max ant, that's something we wanted to be able to say is that we could lead laps Biondi and stuff like that, and we were able to do that here in the US series. So it's something that's not indifferent to us, but we would like to be there a whole lot more than we have been 'cause we've only been there once, but all around for our program on the US, and now this world global series, we wanna compete for wins, no matter where we're at, and whether that's tomorrow or five years down the road, that's kind of... We're doing everything we can to get there as smartly and quickly as possible.

Michael Lindsay - So you mentioned at the top of this, you look at this as an addition to what you guys are doing here. It's still a ways out but looking forward, it the plan to do US SX, Global SX and AMA Moto. You're gonna tackle all three?

Dustin Pipes - Yes, we are doing all three, including motocross in the US. That's grassroots moto and for us, that's something that we don't want to see go away and something that we want to be involved in. Growing up, my parents ran races, my whole family. From my aunt Dana, my dad Aaron, my mom, everybody...since I was five years old, I've been at the race track and we still run races to this day. I was at a local race last Saturday and we'll have another race this Saturday during Fox Raceway. Motocross is very, very close to the heart and the core of the sport. We plan on competing in it for as long as possible, in addition to the global series. So it's a huge challenge and something that we're not sure how to tackle yet, but we;re actively trying to sort right now.

Michel Lindsay - So you guys have dabbled in the 250s but it will becoming a more full-time thing though as with the global series you have to have two 250 riders to make the minimum there, along with your two 450 guys. Where are you seeing the conversation going so far? I know a good amount of riders that are interested in doing this series, I would say...not in a bad way, but a lot more of them are veteran racers. I feel like all the young kids are really focused on the dream of America. Also, the fact is these guys are gonna have to travel internationally, deal with all this stuff. Do you see yourself leaning toward younger kids for those 250 spots or do you lean towards more experience and maybe some older guys that can drop down. As we've seen, it's been done very successfully this year, such as Friese and Chiz. Where do you kinda lean with that?

Dustin Pipes - Yeah, I think we're looking at all avenues right now, we've had a lot of conversations with guys that have been in the 450 class and some with some young guys too. Our goal for this is to have people that we can carry from this opening year, on to next year as well. So it's kind of got to make sense on how we can grow with the person and integrate them into our team in 2023. So there's a lot that goes into it. We're actively turning over every leaf, not just in the US but in other countries as well, and there's a lot of good options. So it'll be neat to see...and we don't have anybody signed right now. But there are some guys that we have ear-marked for an offer and hopefully it goes well.

Michael Lindsay - What do you guys expect for it to be like from a staffing standpoint? Your staff has definitely grown quite a bit in the last, I would say year, year-and-a-half. But moving into this, if you're gonna run both series, I imagine it's going to be more than just finding new riders. You're probably going to need more mechanics, crew chiefs, and more for both efforts. Things of that nature.

Dustin Pipes - Right? For us, we're actively trying to build positions with the best quality people that we can find, and right now we have a really, really good group of guys, so I don't see that changing. We have a really good core, everybody works well together. So we plan on those guys being evolved into it, and we'll make those staffing additions as the time comes, but fortunately we have four or so months until this all starts up, so we've got a little bit of time. But yeah, we are trying to fill those spots and kinda see how they're gonna fit into our team.

Michael Lindsay - And where are we at for convincing the global SX guys that Adam Enticknap needs to be like the hype man or the floor announcing guy. I think the world needs to experience Addy!

Dustin Pipes - Honestly, that's a pretty good idea. A lot of people give him flag for how he does on the track and stuff like that, and that's another Congo, and Adam tries as best and it does a really, really good for us, and you know what is very, very awesome to see is that the fans really, really connect with that and they wanna see do good and they wanna meet him, and you know, the same goes for Adam, he wants to meet every fan and wants to make every kid feel still special. And that's not something you see in the paddock. Very, very much so. Adam's a good ambassador for whatever theories he is a part of, so I think it's a good idea and... Maybe that's the next text I send.

Michael Lindsay - Well, thank you time. Congratulations on the announcement... I'm sure we'll be talking to you more and more as the announcements come out, your team stuff comes out, that'll be really exciting again.

Dustin Pipes - Awesome, thanks Mike, we're pumped to see where it goes. And we're happy to see where our guys place this week at Fox Raceway, pumped to be a part of the outdoors, and all the domestic series here which we plan to continue competing to the best of our abilities in. Thank you.

Stéphane Dassé: BUD Racing Kawasaki

Michael Lindsay (Vital MX Director) - What attracted you to the Global Supercross series?

Stéphane Dassé (BUD Racing Owner and Manager) - Supercross is the best sport to me. I grew up waiting once a year to see the Paris SX event when I was young. Supercross in the USA was always a dream but too far for me to enjoy this fabulous sport. So when I heard that the Supercross could become a worldwide series, I jumped on it and I hope that many MX Fans, kids and more can discover Supercross in their countries worldwide and develop the sport together. It will happen in big cities to become attractive to the public and bring new prospects to our sport.

Michael Lindsay - Having raced in the US Supercross, regionally in France and all over the world with the MXGP series, how do you think the challenge of Global SX will compare to what you’ve done before?

Stéphane Dassé - We all know that the heart of Supercross is in the USA, but it’s a chance to show this sport worldwide and the SX Global group aims to do this. It’s a challenge because people are used to seeing SX only in the USA, but a new championship can grow without competing directly with AMA SX, and I believe that it’s a good opportunity for many riders who want to ride SX only. We have few of these guys in France also and it’s good for them. France had strong SX riders in the past (Bayle, Pichon, Sorby, Pourcel, Musquin & Ferrandis) thanks to the French SX tour we have but this new championship will encourage people to focus more on SX again. We hope that the TV coverage will be strong to help our Motocross industry introduce new partners coming outside of the USA and who want to promote more globally worldwide.

Michael Lindsay - Would you expect your four rider team to be primarily made up of French riders? Or do you expect a world-wide presence on your team?

Stéphane Dassé - We are really open minded and even if it would be good to have at least 1 or 2 French riders in our team, we know that the best guys are in USA and even Australia has good riders too, so we are really open. We only want to work with motivated riders who are easy to work with. I believe that it will be difficult to make a full SX Team without any US rider.

Michael Lindsay - How do you think Global Supercross will change the sport?

This is a big question at the moment, but we believe in the people at SX Global and we want to support the ones who develop and support our sport to grow worldwide. I think that it will take a few seasons to become optimal but they have to start at one point to become a strong championship in the next few years.

Michael Lindsay - Will the Bud Racing team focus on only Global Supercross going forward? Or will this new series accompany your other racing activities?

Stéphane Dassé - BUD Racing Team adjusted its schedule last year after Covid and we now try to focus more on the European EMX championships which is running in conjunction with the MXGP series but not traveling to extreme destinations. It became mainly logistics instead of focusing on what we love the most : “Racing”

If you want to fight with the bigger MXGP Teams who travels with 16 technicians & 6 bikes, 3000 lbs of freight for each race, you will need a much bigger budget or it becomes too difficult. Also, 20 MXGP events was too much and very difficult to manage, as we also race the French championships series for our sponsors. With World SX, it’s easier as each team will have the same level on freight, bikes and the promoter will support the team for this, so we don’t have to pay all from our racing budget. The dates will not conflict with the European EMX250 program and French MX series.

Serge Guidetty: GSM Yamaha

Michael Lindsay (Vital MX Director) - What attracted you to the Global Supercross series?

Serge Guidetty (GSM Owner and Manager) - What attracted me to the FIM World Supercross Championship is the vision and management of this championship by SX Global. Their skills and level to meet such a challenge for supercross to cross all borders successfully.

Michael Lindsay - What racing activities has the team done outside of France?

Serge Guidetty - For many years the team has participated in motocross and Supercross races in Europe and around the world, with a permanent presence, podiums and titles, more particularly in France, but also in English and German Supercross.

Michael Lindsay - Would you expect your four rider team to be primarily made up of French riders? Or do you expect a world-wide presence on your team?

Serge Guidetty - It is true that initially, and especially for 2022, there will be a strong French presence in the team. But the team will also be composed in 2022 of riders coming from other countries because the objective is to have the best possible riders in our team to approach the supercross world championship as well as possible.

Michael Lindsay - How do you think Global Supercross will change the sport?

Serge Guidetty - The people who manage SX Global are professionals who have already created and managed such events in motor sports, whether in the field of motorbikes or cars. They know how, they have the experience, the vision. They can only succeed!

Michael Lindsay - Will the GSM team focus on only Global Supercross going forward? Or will this new series accompany your other racing activities?

Serge Guidetty - Team GSM has very strong involvement and notoriety in French Motocross and Supercross. The French program will still be one of our objectives. With the English Supercross championship and the German supercross events. But it is certain that now the WSX will take a very important part in our program and organization because it corresponds perfectly to what we know how to do and what we want to go towards.

Personal comment from Serge Guidetty:

Novelties are surprising and can evolve and change a sport! Freestyle motocross “exploded” to an unsuspected level because it was “created” and incredibly managed. Current riders will professionalize in a single discipline and choose either motocross or supercross. Supercross has been “taken over” to go global, and I can't wait to see how far it will go!



