Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's Take: Absolutely gutted for the Ty, losing his father just hours after winning the biggest championship of his career so far. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the Gibbs family, the JGR team family, Coy's friends and all the the people he touched during his life. A man with a hard exterior but truly cared, and gone way too young. RIP Coy Gibbs. We'll have a tribute feature up in a bit with posts and comments from everyone who was invovled in JGR.

ML's Take: Congrats Byrner!

ML's Take: More congrats. This time to Jerry Robin and his wife Jennifer.

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Justin Hill coming back for 2023 sure is interesting. I’d imagine he’ll be a lock for some top 15 finishes.

Grant's Take: Nothing like some friendly team battles.

Grant's Take: Kenny bringing the heat!

Grant's Take: Dang, that’s one good looking Honda.

Grant's Take: Which one was your favorite?

Grant's Take: Alias is back! The sets look really good, too.

Grant's Take: Kenny on a Yamaha is such a weird sight to see.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Hoping for some big things to come for my guy, Duffe. Don’t know much about this Dangerboy kid, but he’ll have a Hell of a mechanic.

Jamie's Take: I love the look of Fall in these shots of Benny Bloss!

Jamie's Take: Looks like Coty Schock needs some water on the track.

Jamie's Take: “I’m a lap guy, not a F’n whip guy” - Phil Nicoletti

Jamie's Take: C’mon, ARay!! Get it together before you end up on Mx Fails.