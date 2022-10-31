Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 557 75 2067 381 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 701 12493 1 798 120 28

ML512
10/31/2022 7:04 AM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's Take: Congrats JS7! It's been a long time coming.

ML's Take: Halloween time!

ML's Take: Speaking of Halloween costumes...

ML's Take: More Halloween costumes.

ML's Take: Which bike are you choosing?

ML's Take: GNCCs sure are interesting.

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: It was awesome to see James Stewart inducted into AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. And, man, this is still one of the sickest moto photos ever.

Grant's Take: Jo Shimoda is a smooooooth operator.

Grant's Take: I’m really hoping Adam Cianciarulo has a healthy 2023 season.

Grant's Take: Even as an adult, I could waste a lot of time playing with one of these.

Grant's Take: Not only is Antonio Cairoli a team manager now, he’s also a chef!

Grant's Take: Glad to see Mitchell Harrison finding some success up in Canada.

<

Grant's Take: Yikes!

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Goals. Wonder if I can do this on my salary? It is a tax write off, right?

Jamie's Take: Can’t wait to see this guy in SX. Hopefully have an interview coming soon.

Jamie's Take: I mean, WTF!!!! Just, c’mon!

Jamie's Take: There's no one else like ARay. If you only knew what it took to get him Down Under.

Related: Social Scoop
Social Scoop
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest