Social Scoop 1

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
10/18/2022 4:04 PM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's Take: Going to be a fun week!

ML's Take:  Jackson Richardson will be filling in for Chad Reed at the Melbourne round of World SX.

ML's Take: Georgia is popping off lately!

ML's Take: OUCH!

ML's Take: That didn't go according to plan.

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: This is absolutely ridiculous.

Grant's Take: I’m very excited to see how Colt Nichols will do with his opportunity with Factory Honda.

Grant's Take: Thor should really consider selling this as a limited edition kit.

Grant's Take: I have a feeling Dylan Ferrandis is going to be a hard man to beat in 2023.

Grant's Take: At this rate, Marvin may truly never lose a run at Red Bull Straight Rhythm. Hopefully he signs up to race the event in 2023 so we can see if he can keep the streak alive.

Grant's Take: An update on Chad Reed.

Grant's Take: Justin’s set up at Straight Rhythm was absolute fire, and he was also able to snag a podium finish.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Watching Dylan Ferrandis testing the ‘23 Yamaha 450 had me thinking SX Champ. Whadaya think?

Jamie's Take: HE’s BACK! Adam Cianciarulo is prepping for the new season and here’s hoping a full, healthy 2023.

Jamie's Take: Really hate that I missed this event out at ClubMX! Next year I will be there to bang bars with Phil.

