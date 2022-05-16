Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 324 3 333 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/setup 19 35 33 116 1

Klinger
5/16/2022 10:34 AM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: Stew has had a rough year. Get well soon!

 



ML's take: Congrats to Bogle and his soon to be Mrs. Bogle.

 


ML's take: Big news for Dean Wilson! He's going to be a dad! Congrats lad on your wee lad.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by D E A N O (@deanwilson15)

 


ML's take: It's almost time for the #222 to be on US soil.

 


ML's take: Cade Clason has himself a summer job.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cade Clason (@cadeclason)

 


ML's take: They're getting there.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @starkfutureofficial

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Almost time for the Canadian motocross series! The defending champ, Dylan Wright, has a good looking ride with GDR Honda as always. 

 



Grant's take: Friendly fire!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SorryBro (@sorrybro74)

 


Grant's take: By far the best battle the Monster Energy Cup ever had. 

 


Grant's take: Dang, that is cool. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94)

 


Grant's take: Happy birthday Jo!!

 


Grant's take: WFO

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @gasgasfactoryracing_mxgp

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: No thanks. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cody Webb ( .codywebb2)

 


Klinger's take: OOOOH GEEEZE! Sensitive content warning!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @gee_atherton

 

Klinger's take: Sick.

 

Klinger's take: Dude, come on. 

 

Klinger's take: Tall blocks... Cheating or genius? 

 

Klinger's take: F YEAH! Gongrats Calvin!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 100% (@ride100percent)

 

Related: Social Scoop
Social Scoop
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest