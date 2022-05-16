- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
ML's take: Stew has had a rough year. Get well soon!
ML's take: Congrats to Bogle and his soon to be Mrs. Bogle.
ML's take: Big news for Dean Wilson! He's going to be a dad! Congrats lad on your wee lad.
ML's take: It's almost time for the #222 to be on US soil.
ML's take: Cade Clason has himself a summer job.
ML's take: They're getting there.
Grant's take: Almost time for the Canadian motocross series! The defending champ, Dylan Wright, has a good looking ride with GDR Honda as always.
Grant's take: Friendly fire!
Grant's take: By far the best battle the Monster Energy Cup ever had.
Grant's take: Dang, that is cool.
Grant's take: Happy birthday Jo!!
Grant's take: WFO
Klinger's take: No thanks.
Klinger's take: OOOOH GEEEZE! Sensitive content warning!
Klinger's take: Sick.
Klinger's take: Dude, come on.
Klinger's take: Tall blocks... Cheating or genius?
Klinger's take: F YEAH! Gongrats Calvin!