Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 322 3 333 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/setup 19 35 33 116 1

Klinger
5/9/2022 10:07 AM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: Love this throwback to Izzi's old Volcom lid.

 


ML's take: Now for the biggest news between the series, will Jason Weigandt make the first round of outdoors...signs are looking good.

 


ML's take: Some cool clips in here from some of the craziest or most technical lines taken all night.

 


ML's take: Look, Christian Craig's championship was cool and all, and Anderson matching Tomac for series wins was neat...but the moment that'll always stand out in my mind when I think of SLC 2022 SX will be Wil Hahn. Wil, you are truly one-of-a-kind. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vital MX (@vitalmx)

 


ML's take: Ground control to Major Tom...

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Send Mode activated!

 



Resnick's take: It was pretty clear what the crowd thought of the Mookie vs. Barcia battle in SLC.

 


Resnick's take: Classic move by Bogle.

 


Resnick's take: And we have take off...

 


Resnick's take: Onboard with Mookie in SLC.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Tim Gajser is well on his way to becoming one of the MXGP greats. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MXGP (@mxgp)

 



Grant's take: Hold onnnnnn! 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pete Fox (@foxpetefox)

 


Grant's take: Glad he only walked away with a sprained ankle. 

 


Grant's take: I can’t wait to see Dung back behind the gate.

 


Grant's take: Enjoy retirement, Justin! 

 


Grant's take: Props to Cooper for deciding to take time off and get back to 100%. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Hahaha!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by D E A N O (@deanwilson15)

 


Klinger's take: Gnarly! 

 

Klinger's take: Purple boot game is strong!

 

Klinger's take: Carson Brown rippin' on another two-stroke!

 

Klinger's take: SICK! Volume UP!

 

Related: Social Scoop
Social Scoop
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest