Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 311 3 333 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/setup 18 35 33 116 1

Klinger
4/4/2022 2:09 PM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: Ahh, back when Supermoto was popular and X Games was so huge that Yamaha brought out a rig to support BluBru in all events.

 


ML's take: Can Ken revive his 2016 form for one more go at the outdoors title?

 


ML's take: Speaking of Roczen...HOLY HELL a built Sprinter van is getting expensive...

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Well well, what do you think Dungey is up to in CA?

 


Resnick's take: If only a picture could talk, I'm sure this gear would have a lot to say.

 


Resnick's take: Cole Seely casually throwing it sideways, this time in his S15.

 


Resnick's take: What a mousse is not supposed to look like.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Which Thor kit is your favorite? 

 



Grant's take: Wishing Romain Febvre a speedy recovery. 

 


Grant's take: This was pretty cool. 

 


Grant's take: Some silly season news dropped this past week. 

 



Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Hahaha!

 



Klinger's take: "The camera is coming... Quick, we have to look cool and uninterested"

 

Klinger's take: Another moto Jett, ready for takeoff. 

 

Klinger's take: The King's steed. 

 

Klinger's take: Other racers are like, "Check out this sponsor" 

 


Related: Social Scoop
Social Scoop
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest