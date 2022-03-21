Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: Damn, Cody does it again. Get well soon man!





Grant's Picks

Grant's take: First win is always a big one!





Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Raha making a statement with that gold.





Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: "Hold on, I want to get a REALLY good look at this rut"



