Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member Klinger 64408 Klinger https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64408/avatar/c50_26116344_1575006865915996_1026050971127524528_o_1529038953.jpg?1529037957 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/all 06/14/18 309 3 333 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Klinger,64408/setup 18 34 33 116 1

Klinger
3/21/2022 3:09 PM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: Damn, Cody does it again. Get well soon man!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cody Webb ( .codywebb2)

 


ML's take: I’m dead, this is great.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @moto_memess

 


ML's take: Little factory how-to from Jade Dungey.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jade Dungey (@jadedungey)

 


ML's take: Put Blair in the booth full time and hire this man as pit / trackside reporter!

 


ML's take: That escalated quickly.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: First win is always a big one! 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MXGP (@mxgp)

 



Grant's take: Couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this over the weekend…. Dummies.

 


Grant's take: I dunno about you, but the return of F1 is always an exciting time in my opinion. 

 


Grant's take: This was REALLY close to being bad. Glad Vialle is alright. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MXGP (@mxgp)

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MX Vice (@mxvice)

 


Grant's take: “My bad, bro.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LeBigUSA .com (@lebigusa)

 


Grant's take: Holy crap! I’ve always been a fan of Marquez but my goodness does he take some big hits. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MotoGP™ (@motogp)

 


Grant's take: Bummer to see Justin Brayton sustain a concussion during his final season. 

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Raha making a statement with that gold.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Colby Raha ( .colbyraha)

 


Resnick's take: Hodges casually sending moon booters.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges)

 


Resnick's take: Pro Circuit has all your KX250 needs!

 


Resnick's take: O'Neal had a bit more TV coverage over the weekend...

 


Resnick's take: Josh Hill will send anything...

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: "Hold on, I want to get a REALLY good look at this rut"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ClubMX (@clubmx)

 


Klinger's take: Skills...

 

Klinger's take: Hmmm...

 

Klinger's take: Oh wow!

 

Klinger's take: Any soccer fans out there? 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MXGP (@mxgp)

 


Related: Social Scoop
Social Scoop
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest