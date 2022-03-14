- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
ML's take: "I made it last time" Yup, that's what I always say too. Ha!
ML's take: I wish there were riders in MX that would interview like Josh Herrin.
ML's take: Ha! Emig's comment to this photo was "What were we thinking?!?!"
ML's take: If you haven't seen Lynx yet, he's the late Tiger Lacey's son. Kid is insane!
ML's take: Tree trimming service is open!
Grant's take: Bummer how Anderson’s race turned out, but I dig the lid he wore.
Grant's take: Glad to see both Sexton and Webb escaped any major injuries.
Grant's take: Close up of Sexton’s injuries..ouch.
Grant's take: Deano was another one who got claimed by the Detroit dirt. Check out the second clip.
Grant's take: I guess it was just a weekend of crashes!!
Grant's take: Jerry Robin continues to kill it with the graphic kits for his bikes.
Grant's take: Throwback to when a different #51 was blowing up berms….
Resnick's take: Props to JB for racing with this...
Resnick's take: Seems fitting.
Resnick's take: Detroit was definitely a battlefield this weekend.
Klinger's take: Another podium for Mookie!
Klinger's take: Great photo.
Klinger's take: John Short's lid from Daytona was sick.
Klinger's take: Focus forward!
Klinger's take: Vlaanderen with the look over!