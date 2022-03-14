Toggle

Klinger
3/14/2022 10:48 AM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: "I made it last time" Yup, that's what I always say too. Ha!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cody Webb ( .codywebb2)

 


ML's take: I wish there were riders in MX that would interview like Josh Herrin.

 


ML's take: Ha! Emig's comment to this photo was "What were we thinking?!?!"

 


ML's take: If you haven't seen Lynx yet, he's the late Tiger Lacey's son. Kid is insane!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LYNXLACEY (@221lynx)

 


ML's take: Tree trimming service is open!

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Bummer how Anderson’s race turned out, but I dig the lid he wore. 

 



Grant's take: Glad to see both Sexton and Webb escaped any major injuries. 

 

 


Grant's take: Close up of Sexton’s injuries..ouch. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LeBigUSA .com (@lebigusa)

 


Grant's take: Deano was another one who got claimed by the Detroit dirt. Check out the second clip. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by D E A N O (@deanwilson15)

 


Grant's take: I guess it was just a weekend of crashes!! 

 

 


Grant's take: Jerry Robin continues to kill it with the graphic kits for his bikes. 

 


Grant's take: Throwback to when a different #51 was blowing up berms…. 

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Props to JB for racing with this...

 



Resnick's take: Seems fitting.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wil Hahn (@wilhahn_)

 


Resnick's take: Detroit was definitely a battlefield this weekend.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @moto_memess

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Another podium for Mookie!

 


Klinger's take: Great photo. 

 

Klinger's take: John Short's lid from Daytona was sick. 

 

Klinger's take: Focus forward!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MXGP (@mxgp)

 

Klinger's take:  Vlaanderen with the look over!

 

Social Scoop
