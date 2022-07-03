Toggle

Social Scoop 2

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
3/7/2022 10:44 AM

Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's take: I feel like we've all been here...

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Webb, hands down, had the best lid at Daytona.

 


Resnick's take: Matthias Walkner coming in hot!

 


Resnick's take: No Excuses.

 


Resnick's take: Hodges letting his 2-smoker eat.

 


Resnick's take: Chisholm lands a spot on the Monster Energy Star Racing Team.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: We’ve seen some awesome liveries from across the paddock this year. 

 



Grant's take: Kind of inconvenient when your surgery wound opens back up during a race…

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: What?

 



Klinger's take: Even pros have bloopers. 

 


Klinger's take: What's this move called?

 


Klinger's take: Dancing with the Sherco.

 


Klinger's take: Canvas gear looking clean!

 



Klinger's take: No front wheel tap makes this even more impressive. 

 

