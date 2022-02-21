- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: Bogle was kitted for the first East coast round.
Resnick's take: Take my money!
Resnick's take: Props to Anderson for the split second decision making on this. Unfortunate to see Sexton go down however.
Resnick's take: @moto_memess delivers yet again.
Resnick's take: And another...
ML's take: Stew Baylor had a rough weekend, read his full comment on what happened.
ML's take: It'll buff, right?
ML's take: Smoooooth.
ML's take: Little throwback here. Nuts line choice by Gautier Paulin.
ML's take: Tiger Lacey's kid Lynx is sending it!
Klinger's take: Butt pucker!!!
Klinger's take: Front brake check.
Klinger's take: Dirt bike privilege revoked.
Klinger's take: Colby in the hood.
Klinger's take: Nice podium, Marv!
Grant's take: Talk about skills....
Grant's take: Chad Reed and James Stewart 1v1 on this track. Who says no?
Grant's take: Non-moto, but the new generation of F1 cars look awesome.
Grant's take: Wishing Jett Reynolds a speedy recovery.