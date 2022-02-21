Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
2/21/2022 9:14 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Bogle was kitted for the first East coast round.

 


Resnick's take: Take my money!

 


Resnick's take: Props to Anderson for the split second decision making on this. Unfortunate to see Sexton go down however. 

 


Resnick's take: @moto_memess delivers yet again.

 


ML's Picks

ML's take: Stew Baylor had a rough weekend, read his full comment on what happened.

 



ML's take: It'll buff, right?

 


ML's take: Smoooooth.

 


ML's take: Little throwback here. Nuts line choice by Gautier Paulin.

 


ML's take: Tiger Lacey's kid Lynx is sending it!

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Butt pucker!!!

 



Klinger's take: Front brake check. 

 


Klinger's take: Dirt bike privilege revoked. 

 


Klinger's take: Colby in the hood.

A post shared by Colby Raha ( .colbyraha)

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Talk about skills....

 


Grant's take: Chad Reed and James Stewart 1v1 on this track. Who says no? 

 

Grant's take: Non-moto, but the new generation of F1 cars look awesome. 

 


Grant's take: Wishing Jett Reynolds a speedy recovery. 

 

Social Scoop
