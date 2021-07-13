Toggle

Klinger
7/13/2021 12:03 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Swoll with a sketchy moment at the Wick.

Resnick's take: Southwick was good to the Fox crew.

 


Resnick's take: The fans love them some Jo.

Resnick's take: Ferrandis does it again taking the overall.

 


Resnick's take: Get up close and personal with the Pro Circuit race machine.

 


Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Five big facts.

 


Ping's take: Great follow for some old school legends. 

Ping's take: Worth a try?

 


Ping's take: Aaaaaand, nailed it. 

 


Ping's take: Marco dead. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Big air week, starting with…

GuyB's take: Chris Canning messing with people’s minds before Southwick. 

 


GuyB's take: Unintentional big air. 

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Cool to see Marshal Weltin have some success up in Canada.

 



Grant's take: Eli was absolutely on rails. 

Grant's take: Just a tad steep.

Grant's take: Yeah, Kailub, you might need that. 

Grant's take: Barcia only has one mode: Send it. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Ever seen a ghost? 

Klinger's take: Dr. Sheeny.

Klinger's take: FMX is back.

Klinger's take: Non-moto goals. 

 

Klinger's take: Soooo smooove.

