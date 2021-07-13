Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Swoll with a sketchy moment at the Wick.





Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Five big facts.





GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Big air week, starting with…





Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Cool to see Marshal Weltin have some success up in Canada.





Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Ever seen a ghost?