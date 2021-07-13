- Bike Checks
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Resnick's take: Swoll with a sketchy moment at the Wick.
Resnick's take: Southwick was good to the Fox crew.
Resnick's take: The fans love them some Jo.
Resnick's take: Ferrandis does it again taking the overall.
Resnick's take: Get up close and personal with the Pro Circuit race machine.
Ping's take: Five big facts.
Ping's take: Great follow for some old school legends.
Ping's take: Worth a try?
Ping's take: Aaaaaand, nailed it.
Ping's take: Marco dead.
GuyB's take: Big air week, starting with…
GuyB's take: Chris Canning messing with people’s minds before Southwick.
GuyB's take: Unintentional big air.
Grant's take: Cool to see Marshal Weltin have some success up in Canada.
Grant's take: Eli was absolutely on rails.
Grant's take: Just a tad steep.
Grant's take: Yeah, Kailub, you might need that.
Grant's take: Barcia only has one mode: Send it.
Klinger's take: Ever seen a ghost?
Klinger's take: Dr. Sheeny.
Klinger's take: FMX is back.
Klinger's take: Non-moto goals.
Klinger's take: Soooo smooove.