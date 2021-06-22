Toggle

Klinger
6/22/2021 11:40 AM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Me after a moto. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HoodClips (@hoodclips)

 


Ping's take: I’m using this next time I get low-balled on a bike sale.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chris (@_theblessedone)

 


Ping's take: Terrifying. Glad I’m already married.

 


Ping's take: Tree was like, “Nope.”

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: To close for comfort.

 



Resnick's take: Three different stories sharing the same passion for racing.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Derek Rankin (@rankin726)

 


Resnick's take: Jalek Swoll's first of many.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jalek Swoll (@js352)

 


Resnick's take: Carson Mumford bringing back the helmet roll.

 


Resnick's take: Tagger Designs with another insane paint job.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: I see some of these throwback posts and it feels like it should only be a year or two ago, but these are from 2015...

 



Grant's take: Dean Wilson provides an update on his health. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by D E A N O (@deanwilson15)

 


Grant's take: The signature chicken wing move! 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Aaron Gwin (@aarongwin1)

 


Grant's take: So cool to see Jalek get a win. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jalek Swoll (@js352)

 


Grant's take: This is rad. 

 


Grant's take: We already have the AMA Nationals and MXGP, but the Canadian Nationals are about to kick off as well. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MXP (@mxpmag)

 


Grant's take: It has been a rough road back to the races for Mitch Evans...

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Holy crap! Why though?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MLGP (@_m.l.g.p_)

 



Klinger's take: Pauls looking good!

 


Klinger's take: The casualness that Axell has hitting these jumps is mind boggling. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Slay (@axellhodges)

 


Klinger's take: Front brake a little touchy?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vital MTB (@vitalmtb)

 


Klinger's take: Greased it... now check your pants.

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: It’s safe to say that wasn’t the finish line shot I was expecting. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vital MX (@vitalmx)

 


GuyB's take: Shout out to all the dads. 

 

GuyB's take: Go, Adam. 

 

GuyB's take: Hmm…IG goals. 

 


