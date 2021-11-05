Toggle

Klinger
5/11/2021 8:17 PM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Shocked this doesn’t happen more often.

 


Ping's take: Is this the Glamis of snow??

 


Ping's take: PSA

Ping's take: Looks like me.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: It’ll be good to see Adam back out there when the outdoor series starts. 

 



Grant's take:  AMA National and MXGP prep is in full force and I cannot wait to watch some gate drops. 

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: We have all wanted to do this.

Resnick's take: Barcia trying a different program for outdoor testing.

 


Resnick's take: 125 v. 450... No problem for Emig.

GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: Jeremy McGrath winning on Mother’s Day posts. 

 



GuyB's take: Start ‘em young. 

 


GuyB's take: Who’s looking forward to @promotocross? Marvin Musquin is. Us, too!

 


GuyB's take: Silly season just got silly. I was not expecting the release saying that Eli would be moving on from Monster Energy Kawasaki. But there’s one last season to get ready for. 

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Axell being Axell.

Klinger's take: Breakfast butt patch. 

 

Klinger's take: Looks fun!

 

Klinger's take: Good job, Billy. 

 

Klinger's take: Damn fine machine.

 


Klinger's take: Looks easy till it doesn't. 




