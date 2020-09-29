Toggle

Klinger
9/29/2020 12:04 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Toby Price knows all.

 


Resnick's take: Do you think AC is a fan of Blink 182?

 


Resnick's take: Who do you pick? 

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Keeping Arminas Jasikonis in our thoughts. 

View this post on Instagram

Arminas Jasikonis injury update Following Arminas Jasikonis’ admittance to hospital on Sunday afternoon, September 27, during the s .cond MXGP race at the MXGP of Lombardia, Mantova, Italy, Husqvarna Motorcycles would like to issue the following update on AJ’s .condition. Taken to hospital in Cremona, Italy, Arminas was diagnosed as having a traumatic brain injury and, as is routine procedure with injuries of this type, placed in a medically induced .coma in order to stabilise his situation. Due to the serious nature of injuries of this kind, AJ remains in a .coma and is receiving ongoing specialist care. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing would like to thank all medical staff that have assisted Arminas as well as the numerous well-wishers both from within the MXGP paddock and the wider motorcycle .community. . . . . . #HusqvarnaMotorcycles #ElevatingTheSport #MXGP #MX2 #Motocross #MX

A post shared by RockstarHusky (@rockstarhusky) on

 



Grant's take: There were several big crashes this past weekend. 

 


 


Grant's take: Dealing with the Florida heat AND food poisoning?? Cameron McAdoo is a bad dude. 

 


Grant's take: An update from Jeffrey Herlings. 

View this post on Instagram

It’s been pritty quiet around me lately and I am sorry for not giving a update to my fans since my crash. I can not describe how devastated it was being there on the ground temporarily paralyzed and not having any feeling from my neck down for minimum half an hour. Eventually I ended up braking my C1, C6 and T3. Doctors told me I got through the eye of the needle with not ending up paralyzed. From the good side, I got 3 stable fractures with only small cracks in the bones and the healing process wont be too long luckely and doctors say I will get a full r .covery from this injury. I was feeling I was more then 100% in .control this season, accepting a 2nd place and felt more in .control of the championship then ever. I feel like that I messed up for the 2nd season in a row, even I have the feeling there was nothing I can blame myself for, for this crash. I am sorry to all my sponsors and partners and fans for once again not being able to deliver a championship to them. And most of all I would like to thank my entire KTM team and crew for there patience and there .constant support towards me and there support through thick and thin. It’s been a very though last 2 seasons but I know I still got plenty to offer in this sport. For the moment the team and I have decided to sit out the next race in Mantova and look from there when exactly we will return to racing. I believe to b .come back healthy is the most important for now. Once again thanks to my team and partners for there great support. I will work hard to b .come back healthy again as soon as possible. @ktmfactoryracing @redbull @jumbo @oakleymotorsports @giampishow @milwaukeetool @hennekenskay @knmv_motorbond @dodgeram.nl @debrug.eu @iamspecialized @autoridderhof #Josmaas

A post shared by Jeffrey Herlings (@jeffrey_herlings84) on

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: JG is ready. Two-stroke wake-up call. 

View this post on Instagram

Yup ✊🏻

A post shared by Josh Grant (@joshgrant33) on

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: To the pilot: "How close can you get?" Pilot: "Close"

 


Klinger's take: Wait till the end... GOGGLES!

 


Klinger's take: Take er' easy!

View this post on Instagram

Yee Haw 🤠 Can we ever get enough Glen Helen Sign pictures? Nope. @tallonlafountaine Showing off his future career as a rodeo 🐮 rider. 😬 Read below to find out if he survived... #Repost @tallonlafountaine ・・・ This almost ended my weekend, clipped the sign pretty hard .coming through and went for a ride 😂. Happy hump day. PC- @nedcindy 2020 Rounds 4 & 5 @glenhelenraceway The fastest Amateur and Pro off-road racers on the planet. PERIOD. ° ° ° #motocross #motorcycle #desert #offroadracing #offroad #enduro #pursueyourpassion #racing #motorsports #motolife #dirtbike #moto #mx #dirtlife #racetrack #supercross #arenacross #2stroke #4stroke #actionsports #extremesports #dirtbikesofinstagram #mx4life #mxlove #moto

A post shared by 🏁 ШΘΓCЅ ΓΔCI∏G 🏁 (@worcsracing) on

 


