Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks
Resnick's take: Toby Price knows all.
Resnick's take: Do you think AC is a fan of Blink 182?
Resnick's take: Insane get-off for Evgeny Bobryshev. We hope for a healthy recovery.
View this post on Instagram
Одно из самых страшных моих падений. Уже перед вылетом понял, что приземление будет нихрена не мягким. Но после такого вылета, видимо, ещё нормально приземлился. Провел час в мед.центре на трассе, врачи проверили абсолютно все, удивительно, но все органы, кости - все цело. Ну, считай, готов к следующей гонке в среду! Всем спасибо за волнение, сообщения, звонки! Hey everyone, just little update after my crash . We did some scans at medical center and all look fine. That was 1 of my scariest crash for sure in the air i told f****k, lucky to walk away from it 🙏 Wanna say thanks to everyone for messages and support.
A post shared by Evgeny Bobryshev (@bobryshev777) on
Resnick's take: Would you ride it?
Resnick's take: Who do you pick?
Grant's Picks
Grant's take: Keeping Arminas Jasikonis in our thoughts.
View this post on Instagram
Arminas Jasikonis injury update Following Arminas Jasikonis’ admittance to hospital on Sunday afternoon, September 27, during the s .cond MXGP race at the MXGP of Lombardia, Mantova, Italy, Husqvarna Motorcycles would like to issue the following update on AJ’s .condition. Taken to hospital in Cremona, Italy, Arminas was diagnosed as having a traumatic brain injury and, as is routine procedure with injuries of this type, placed in a medically induced .coma in order to stabilise his situation. Due to the serious nature of injuries of this kind, AJ remains in a .coma and is receiving ongoing specialist care. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing would like to thank all medical staff that have assisted Arminas as well as the numerous well-wishers both from within the MXGP paddock and the wider motorcycle .community. . . . . . #HusqvarnaMotorcycles #ElevatingTheSport #MXGP #MX2 #Motocross #MX
A post shared by RockstarHusky (@rockstarhusky) on
Grant's take: There were several big crashes this past weekend.
Grant's take: Dealing with the Florida heat AND food poisoning?? Cameron McAdoo is a bad dude.
Grant's take: An update from Jeffrey Herlings.
GuyB's Picks
GuyB's take: JG is ready. Two-stroke wake-up call.
View this post on Instagram
Yup ✊🏻
A post shared by Josh Grant (@joshgrant33) on
GuyB's take: Cool WW Ranch vid from KROC.
GuyB's take: Hang in there, Big Ben.
Klinger's Picks
Klinger's take: To the pilot: "How close can you get?" Pilot: "Close"
Klinger's take: Wait till the end... GOGGLES!
Klinger's take: Take er' easy!
Klinger's take: Now there is a winning setup!
Klinger's take: Amazing riding and flying! Congrats GForce!
Klinger's take: Sweet view, and no harm, no foul.
Klinger's take: I don't think I have that unique mix of skill, strength, and TRUST!