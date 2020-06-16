Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
6/16/2020 2:05 PM

Social Scoop

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: No mechanic on the line, no problem. Webb has it under control.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Darryn Durham is IN for Loretta Lynn’s. Looking forward to seeing how he does.

 



Grant's take: When Jason has his hands on his hips mid-race, you know he is not having a good time...

View this post on Instagram

BRUH 🤦🏻

A post shared by Jason Anderson (@elhombre21) on

 


Grant's take: The East Coast 250 riders are back behind the gate tomorrow!

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Field trip to Japan with Tomita. 

 


GuyB's Picks

GuyB's take: There’s the racing here in Salt Lake Cuty, and the “everything else” away from it.  Utah is cool. 

 

