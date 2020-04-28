Social Scoop

Toggle

4/28/2020 6:07 PM

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: I love carbon fiber. 

 


Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Roczen still doing his thing.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Throwback to Jeremy getting RIPPED when he was a youngster. 

 



Grant's take: My favorite old school throwback of the past week. 

 


Grant's take: Would you give this a try? 

 


Grant's take: Diggin’ the new bike, Reedy. 

 


Grant's take: He had a chair set up on his coffee table to play the Supercross video game last week, but this week he stepped up his gaming set up just a bit. 

 


Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: Gettin' artsy.

 


