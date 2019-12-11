Social Scoop

View this post on Instagram

World War One In Focus - 101 Years Ago ~ Lest We Forget - #OnThisDayInHistory 101 Years ago today, one of the bloodiest and deadliest wars came to an end, Lest We Forget. - By the end of WW1, over 9 million soldiers had been killed, and another 21 million wounded. Over a million soldiers were killed in the infamous Battle of the Somme alone, including about 30,000 in just one day. - Also, around 11 percent of the population of France was killed or wounded during the war. About 116,000 Americans were killed, even though the US was only in the war for about 7 months. - “They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old, age shall not weary them, nor the years .condemn. At the going down of the sun .” - Pictured above, U.S. World War I veteran Joseph Ambrose (1896–1988) attends the dedication parade for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial holding the flag that .covered the casket of his son, Clement, who was killed in the Korean War.