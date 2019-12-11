Toggle

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Klinger
11/12/2019 6:23 AM

Social Scoop

Ping's Picks

Ping's take: Because Moto in the 1990’s was awesome. 

Damon Bradshaw at Glen Helen 1993 (Photo Courtesy Johnny Dean) #90smx #90smoto #90smotocross

Ping's take: Dude needs to get a good attorney for this case. 

Sand it @hunter_255 @hayden_sorensen

Ping's take: The history dork in me drives this one. Amazing images and historically accurate info from both world wars. 

World War One In Focus - 101 Years Ago ~ Lest We Forget - #OnThisDayInHistory 101 Years ago today, one of the bloodiest and deadliest wars came to an end, Lest We Forget. - By the end of WW1, over 9 million soldiers had been killed, and another 21 million wounded. Over a million soldiers were killed in the infamous Battle of the Somme alone, including about 30,000 in just one day. - Also, around 11 percent of the population of France was killed or wounded during the war. About 116,000 Americans were killed, even though the US was only in the war for about 7 months. - “They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old, age shall not weary them, nor the years .condemn. At the going down of the sun .” - Pictured above, U.S. World War I veteran Joseph Ambrose (1896–1988) attends the dedication parade for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial holding the flag that .covered the casket of his son, Clement, who was killed in the Korean War.

Ping's take: Boogie boarding is hard. 

Monday belly board special. #suchform # .corpseason #dididoit via @remy_davignon

Ping's take: Not proud of this follow, but it makes me laugh. 

Me reaching for my goals Credit: @darealbabyjames

Resnick's Picks

Resnick's take: Cue the circus music.

 


Grant's Picks

Grant's take: Congrats to Weston and Kelly!

 


Grant's take: Looking forward to hearing about what Jordan Bailey has cooking for next year. 

More details to .come...

Grant's take: Ben calling out the GOAT. 

 


Grant's take: Bud Racing’s bikes always look killer. 

 


Grant's take: Dylan later clarified that this move wasn’t intentional, but it was still wild to watch happen live. 

 

Grant's take: What Derik said.

Thank you to all who serve and have served our .country!

Klinger's Picks

Klinger's take: I don't know how I missed this last week. 

How many tries you think this took? #throwback

Klinger's take: Rad shot. 

 

Klinger's take: Dirt bike + sand + style for days =

 

Klinger's take: Posting puppy pics is sort of cheating, but who are we kidding!

We .come to the family Thor!

Klinger's take: What ever it takes to remind yourself...

Now THIS is dedication! @benkennie505 making sure he never forgets his filter changes! #NoToil #Lifer #Inked

