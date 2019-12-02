Toggle

Social Scoop 3

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
2/12/2019 7:12 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Factory racer's get the coolest stuff

 

Michael's Take: Might have held on a little to long there, ouch! 

 

Michael's Take: Never let off, geezus RC.

View this post on Instagram

@rickycarmichael the shit you pulled off sometimes

A post shared by Preston Rose (@prestonrose513) on

 

Michael's Take: Stress level high.

View this post on Instagram

This will get your heart rate going. Excellent work here by @kortiz108 under pressure. @supercrosslive

A post shared by Racer X Online (@racerxonline) on

 


Michael's Take: Case of the Mondays.

 

Michael's Take: When the team shoot gets weird, someone gets tied up and thrown in a gear bag.

 

Michael's Take: All that money is really going to Martin Castelo's head...

 

Michael's Take: The new BOS bikes are really coming together, can't wait for MXGP to kick off!

View this post on Instagram

The @bos.gp Factory Kawasaki bikes are ready for Argentina @mxgp !! @tommysearle100 @bobryshev777 Raph Sauze

A post shared by SKDA / SK Designs (@skda.moto) on

 

Michael's Take: I love the office...

 

Michael's Take: Yup, it was that cold in Minneapolis...even suspension needed their own heaters.

View this post on Instagram

The suspension heaters have .come out!

A post shared by Michael Lindsay (@michael_lindsay512) on

 

Michael's Take: Cleared for takeoff.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Josh Hansen (@joshhansen100) on

 

Michael's Take: Drool...

View this post on Instagram

Fully carbon frame @crm .compositi_mx #mxnation

A post shared by MX Nation (@mxnation_) on

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: What the hell...

 


Michael's Take: Sliding into Monday like...

View this post on Instagram

tokyo drift bulldozer edition

A post shared by MOTOPIMPS (@motopimps) on

 


