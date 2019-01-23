- Home
Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!
Michael's Take: The GOAT Farm is a bit busy these days.
Michael's Take: Ohh that music and editing...
Michael's Take: I don't think your arm is supposed to look like that. Get well soon Carson!
Michael's Take: Totally salvageable.
Michael's Take: Now those are some solid memories.
Michael's Take: This one really hurt to read. You got this Blake!
Michael's Take: Roll them up.
Michael's Take: Short becomes long.
Michael's Take: HOLY!
Michael's Take: Reedy's helmet was on point at A2 with a solid McGrath replica.
Michael's Take: Dang, that's more than a few bolt-ons.
Michael's Take: Ryan Dungey and Jeff Majrzak (Geico Honda) are now part owners of Intense Cycles.
Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.
Michael's Take: Tour please!
Michael's Take: Dun, dun, dunnnnn.
Harv379
1/23/2019 5:40 PM
What in thee hell? Ryan Dungey investing in Intense cycles? This sheds some light on how the heck they were able to afford Gwin. Still beyond confused though.
SidewayzMike
1/23/2019 11:07 AM
I really like that Alvara del Farra kawi. I’d love to hear that bike rip, that exhaust is just what the new kawi needed. Bet she effin rips, loud AF, would like to learn more about that exhaust
#76
1/23/2019 3:03 PM
Would like to know more on this bike too!.
kNewc
1/23/2019 8:45 AM
I wonder if Andrew Shorts crash was the same as quintanilla102's!
mx_563
1/23/2019 7:18 AM
Intense cycles comment by ML512 is next to a picture of Jason Anderson??? Huh???
Also....it's Majkrzak. There's a "k" in there.
Cheerio!
ML512
1/23/2019 3:54 PM
Whoops, something didn’t save correctly.