Toggle

Social Scoop 6

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 354 60 1888 418 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 469 10076 1 634 118 26

ML512
1/23/2019 6:28 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: The GOAT Farm is a bit busy these days.

View this post on Instagram

The boys talking the track out with the Arenacroas Champ! .coriebarbee #TheGoatFarm

A post shared by The Goat Farm (@goatfarmmx) on

 

Michael's Take: Ohh that music and editing... 

 

Michael's Take: I don't think your arm is supposed to look like that. Get well soon Carson!

View this post on Instagram

Bummer day at A2 amateur day came up short on a jump and broke my right radius . Can’t wait to be back on my @fchonda

A post shared by Carson Mumford (@carsonmumford) on

 

Michael's Take: Totally salvageable.

 


Michael's Take: Now those are some solid memories.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve dreamed about days like these @jaggercraig

A post shared by Christian Craig (@christiancraig) on

 

Michael's Take: This one really hurt to read. You got this Blake!

View this post on Instagram

Some of you may have heard by now but I had a crash on Monday on the motorcycle and Fractured C 5, 6 & 7 in my neck and lost feeling from the chest down. I have some spinal .cord shock, swelling, and a small hematoma. Positive news is my test came out as an i .complete spinal .cord injury, which gives me hope I can possibly get back to normal activity some day. Surgery went well and I’ve had some up and down days since then but each day making progress. Today I’ve had the most upper body and grip strength so far and can feel finger touch pretty much everywhere but cannot fully move under my own power. It’s going to be a long road ahead to get things back to normal, but I’ve been getting good news and have some great supportive people that have my back. Thank you everyone who has reached out to me and that have came to see me, it means so much to me! Im going to fight hard through this, just like anything else I do

A post shared by Blake Savage (@blakesavage762) on

 

Michael's Take: Roll them up.

 

Michael's Take: Short becomes long.

View this post on Instagram

Here’s the video I’m pretty sure some of you seen it already @tommyboy_iaf

A post shared by LIFE GOES ON FUCK IT I.A.F. (@natesotherinsta) on

 

Michael's Take: HOLY!

 

Michael's Take: Reedy's helmet was on point at A2 with a solid McGrath replica.

View this post on Instagram

Little 90’s flair for @crtwotwo this weekend with a ‘97 @jeremymcgrath inspired helmet (MC’s year with Suzuki).

A post shared by Michael Lindsay (@michael_lindsay512) on

 

Michael's Take: Dang, that's more than a few bolt-ons.

View this post on Instagram

Right side #kawasaki3DCORE .codorostudio @cristopherbreda . . . @wegamacchinepercaffe @skorpionengineering @hp @standexengravingswedenab @dcshoes @californiasportitaly @officinezard @shoeiitalia @dedo_racing_official @surftolive @blackbird_racing @alpinestarsmx @rtech_mx @brakingbrakes @Kawasaki_italia @sunstar_ea @lightech_official @kiteparts @oakleymotorsports @tizianomontiassetti @logicamotocross @rfmoto @dunlopmoto.italia @camsso @stmitaly #dabootfamily #daboot #mototerapia #motoclub #photorace #fullgas #freestylemotocross #fmx #mxtraining #braap #velocità #mxparts #mxgraphics #ride #endurocross #alpinestars #motocrossrace #2stroke #wheelie #trackday #motocrossgraphics #passionemotori #hardenduro #motocrossaction #mxracing #motocrossphotography #love .couple #circle

A post shared by Alvaro Dal Farra (@alvarodalfarra77) on

 

Michael's Take: Ryan Dungey and Jeff Majrzak (Geico Honda) are now part owners of Intense Cycles.

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Tour please!

 


Michael's Take: Dun, dun, dunnnnn.

 




Related: Aaron Gwin Ryan Dungey Social Scoop
Aaron Gwin Ryan Dungey Social Scoop
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
6 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest