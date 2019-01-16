Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 353 60 1888 418 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 469 10043 1 633 118 26

ML512
1/16/2019 7:55 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Welcome back to the 90s!

 

Michael's Take: You know it's a big hit when Stewart starts saying no. 

 

Michael's Take: IT'S MAGIC!

 

Michael's Take: Swipe through for some suspension drool...

View this post on Instagram

Nice to Visit the @bos.suspension Factory today! Alot going on and some smart stuff being made for the @bos.gp race bike’s

A post shared by Tommy Searle (@tommysearle100) on

 


Michael's Take: You never know what you'll find on a pitboard.

View this post on Instagram

Time for a SX board meeting. @Guybmoto and @vitalmx. @supercrosslive #motocross #supercross

A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on

 

Michael's Take: HA!

View this post on Instagram

Im’a just let you caption this - @emeryphoto

A post shared by D E A N O (@deanwilson15) on

 

Michael's Take: Jeremy Martin is on the road to recovery, round two.

 

Michael's Take: Flat track skills on point.

View this post on Instagram

Sliding around today! @ikua327

A post shared by Ryder DiFrance .co (@ryderdifrancesco199) on

 

Michael's Take: OUCH! Swipe through the sequence of this crash with Maddo.

View this post on Instagram

@robbiemaddison doing some impact testing for @bell_powersports Glad you walked away from this one Maddo!

A post shared by Max Mandell (@maxmandell_) on

 

Michael's Take: Such a bummer.

View this post on Instagram

The video shows it all. The excruciating pain of @skylerhowes110 dislocated shoulder. What we know for certain is... Skyler has made quite an impression in his third Rally and he has certainly learned a lot. Great things to .come. #Repost @dakarrally ・・・ . Desperation, exhaustion, pain... @skylerhowes110 experienced them today and had to abandon this @Dakar. . Desesperación, agotamiento, dolor... Skyler Howes los experimentó hoy y tuvo que abandonar. . #dakarrally #dakar2019 #dakar #rallydakar #rallyraid #rally #peru #southamerica #motorsport #motorcycle #overland #navigation #endurance #travel #worldtravel #adventuretravel #mototravel #moto #dirtbike #enduro #rallybike #dualsport #advrider #adventure #adv #adventurebike #explore #upshift_online

A post shared by UPSHIFT™ (@upshift_online) on

 

Michael's Take: Bigger bummer...I smell some fishy at Dakar...

 

Michael's Take: Who wants to be sponsored by Sizzler?

View this post on Instagram

Stylin #YZ250

A post shared by YZ (@yzingerz) on

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Get well soon Chance!

 


Michael's Take: Well, that wasn't what you'd expect to happen.

 

Michael's Take: We get an extra hour!

 



Related: Social Scoop
Social Scoop
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest