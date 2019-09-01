Toggle

Social Scoop 3

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 352 60 1888 418 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 469 10018 1 630 118 26

ML512
1/9/2019 9:13 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Welcome back to the 90s!

View this post on Instagram

90’s inspired @foxmoto gear this weekend for A1 Press .conference is live at 12 pm PST. Will he rock the suit again?

A post shared by Team Roczen (@teamroczen) on

 

Michael's Take: Literally the coolest photo from this past weekend. 

View this post on Instagram

What a start to the 2019 @supercrosslive season for @deanwilson15. @cudby | #supercrosslive #supercross #dropthegate

A post shared by Racer X Online (@racerxonline) on

 

Michael's Take: Pan over to the second photo, ha!

View this post on Instagram

A1's in the books!

A post shared by Thomas Harris (@harris__110) on

 

Michael's Take: Thoughts?

 


Michael's Take: Best opening ceremonies video...ever...

View this post on Instagram

Make open ceremonies great again #pantydropper #lastyear - @motodingo

A post shared by D E A N O (@deanwilson15) on

 

Michael's Take: Luckily we're not loosing Zacho to golf.

 

Michael's Take: East, West, who knows.

 

Michael's Take: Colton Haaker produces some insane moments on a bike...and yes, that includes fails.

 

Michael's Take: I need to work off the holiday snacks...

View this post on Instagram

I take my job very seriously...productive day with @carlinojoevideo, @gasproductions_, .coletompkins69, @yoshimura_rd

A post shared by Michael Lindsay (@michael_lindsay512) on

 

Michael's Take: Be like Bilko...be like Patrick.

View this post on Instagram

It’s the weekend... be like Patrick

A post shared by Bilko (@bilkofmx) on

 

Michael's Take: So much flowwww.

View this post on Instagram

Excitebike kinda day @milestonemx

A post shared by Josh Hansen (@joshhansen100) on

 

Michael's Take: I want both please!

View this post on Instagram

Which one would you pick?

A post shared by XPR Motorsports (@xpr_motorsports) on

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Now that's cool.

View this post on Instagram

The @f1 season is over. Thanks @williamsracing for these @ride100percent moments.

A post shared by marcblanchard (@marcblanchard) on

 


Michael's Take: GIVE ME!

View this post on Instagram

S-WORKS Venge | Dura-Ace Di2 | ENVE : @turbohampster

A post shared by Road Bike Studio (@roadbikestudio) on

 

Michael's Take: The Vital MTB guys have something cool going on...

View this post on Instagram

Which bike is FASTEST? Is it the @canyon Sender, @no .cobicycles Aurum HSP, @pivot_cyclesusa Phoenix, @iamspecialized_mtb Demo 8, or the @rideunno Ever? We are *very* excited to share the latest #VitalMTBTestSessions video project with you! Join the always quick @brianbuell and @brandon.turman as they test these incredible downhill bikes and put them against the clock. LINK IN BIO ____________________ Thanks to the brands that helped make it happen: @angelfire_bikepark for the proper DH trails @maxxisbike tires on all the test bikes! @litpro keeping times honest @tld_bike @fasthouse_mtb @fiveten_official outfitting the riders ____________________ This feature presentation was created by @jake_david12, with additional camera work by @sean_hrtn. GET IN THERE! #mtb #mountainbike #downhill #downhillbike #angelfirebikepark #vitalmtb

A post shared by Vital MTB (@vitalmtb) on

 



Related: Social Scoop
Social Scoop
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
3 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest