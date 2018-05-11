Toggle

ML512
11/5/2018 7:58 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Which would you ride?

What would you take for a ride? #02 #04 #11 #15

Michael's Take: HOLD IT PINNED! 

 

Michael's Take: What's Ryan Dungey got up his sleeve?

Personal Development @themindchampion #sx, #mx, #supercross, #motocross, #champion, #themindchampion, #RyanDungey

Michael's Take: EJECT, EJECT!

 


Michael's Take: Twelve years down for JVH, but no home for 2019 as of yet...wonder where he will land.

#12 years of Racing the worlds in the books

Michael's Take: I'll take one.

 

Michael's Take: Godspeed Dan Villopoto. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Villopoto family.

 

Michael's Take: I miss stuff like this, the 90s were good.

Yea Baby #tbt

Michael's Take: To the batmobile!

I’m Slay...man #harleydavidson #fxdr vc @antonio1chavez

Michael's Take: Painful throwback.

Trentino 2014, @stevenfrossard goes down and @bobryshev777 hits him afterwards #motorcross #crash

Michael's Take: Who needs contraception when you have one of these!

 

Michael's Take: Now that's just trippy looking.

Getting a cleaner look of @bilkofmx spinning a 3 @_jsanders

Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: SO SKETCHY!

Eu não teria essa .coragem toda! Pegador de kom

Michael's Take: Clean kitty.

 

Michael's Take: HA.

Will someone please make a meme of this for me?

