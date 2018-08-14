Toggle

ML512
8/14/2018 8:34 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: Ohh how many squinty eye'd comments I could make. Undailla was a bit gnarly this year.

 

Michael's Take: Wow...

 

Michael's Take: Congrats Filthy Phil!

 

Michael's Take: Austin Forkner has been hanging out with Ronnie Mac too much...hope you get the reference, ha!

Monday feels caption it @beyoungbewisebefree_

A post shared by Austin Forkner (@austinforkner) on

 


Michael's Take: Not teammates for much longer...

@unadillamx Barcia flipping off Webb .coming out of gravity cavity!

A post shared by Tom Acquilano (@tomacquilano) on

 

Michael's Take: Oh man...

How deep was the mud at the bottom of gravity cavity?

A post shared by Tom Acquilano (@tomacquilano) on

 

Michael's Take: I'd just throw it away.

She was a little moist here at the dilla.

A post shared by Travis Soules (@soules86) on

 

Michael's Take: Pure class.

I am so blessed to have friends in industry like the Hempen family. The engine blew up in our pro truck in Iowa and Hempen Mobile Wash came to the rescue with @luke_hempen202 driving 250 miles to let us borrow their tractor to get to Unidilla this weekend. Look for @luke_hempen202 at Budds Creek on a @cycletraderrockriver @yamahamotorusa @yoshimura_rd #yz250f and hopefully we will see @josiah_hempen there as well! Kenny you are a great man.... @cycletraderrockriver @dt1filterservice @dt1filtersusa @amptires @asterisk_usa @cycle_trader @dubyausa @ridedunlop @enzo_racing @rk_excel @g2ergonomics @galferusa @guts_racing_inc @hinsonracing @matri .concepts @mikametals @millenniumtechnologies @officialmooseracing @motionpro @mxtire @neversummerindustries @parts_unlimited @rockriverpowersports @roostmx @ufoplastofficial @vpracingfuels @work .connection @_xtrig_ @yamahamotorusa @yamalubeusa @yoshimura_rd #vortexignitions #arclevers #cycletradernation

A post shared by Rock River Power Sports (@rockriverpowersports) on

 

Michael's Take: Well, the first moto went well...second was a different story. Still, great job Kailub! 

 

Michael's Take: When it's a full mudder, don't leave it to chance.

 

Michael's Take: So much Caddywampus...

 

Michael's Take: Straight Rhythm will be so good this year...the shit talking is in full swing.

 

Michael's Take: Well, that didn't go to plan.

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: THAT WAS BRUTAL!

. . #

A post shared by video_car (@video_car) on

 


Michael's Take: Sketchhhh

 

Michael's Take: No thank you.

 



The Latest