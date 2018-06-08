Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 349 56 1906 421 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 453 9485 1 585 110 26

ML512
8/6/2018 8:22 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: THEY'RE BACK!

 

Michael's Take: Imagine having to lineup that seat cover every time it needed a new one...ughh...

Good lord, this RM125 Ben Townley rode gives me a migraine

A post shared by Tony Blazier (@tonyblazier) on

 

Michael's Take: Over ten years later and Ricky still might be a little mad about this one. This guy didn't like losing, that's for sure.

#tbt 2006 US open. Myself and stew, bout to go at it for 100k, he got it.

A post shared by Ricky Carmichael (@rickycarmichael) on

 

Michael's Take: The crap talk has begun again! Bring on Straight Rhythm.

 


Michael's Take: BROOOOO! I love punk rock...pretty jealous right now...

 

Michael's Take: Drool worthy...

 

Michael's Take: Spinal...

I just pissed myself VOLUME-UPPPP!!

A post shared by .cotty Clark (@sclark442) on

 

Michael's Take: Heard only a handful of big bikes even tried this, Max Vohland going big on his Supermini at the ranch!

 

Michael's Take: Now that's a floater.

 

Michael's Take: Quarter pipe is getting big...FAST!

 

Michael's Take: I dig it.

@julehantke ‘s custom KXF 250 #bydteam

A post shared by BACKYARD DESIGN (@backyarddesign) on

 

Michael's Take: Jeremy Martin is recovering. Swipe over or hit the arrow on this post to see all the stitches in his back, yikes!

 

Michael's Take: Where do we stand on three wheelers? #NukeTheQuads?

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: HUGE NEWS IN F1!

 


Michael's Take: No words.

I want to try this Who else

A post shared by Supermoto Moments (@supermotomoments) on

 

Michael's Take: What the...

 



Related: Social Scoop
Social Scoop
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest