Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
7/16/2018 9:09 PM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: This is up there as one of the most odd moto-related things I've come across on IG, ha! 

 

Michael's Take: Andddddd, he's out.

When the anesthesia kicks in and you bog out thanks for the video @ocsportsdoc

A post shared by Dean Wilson (@deanwilson15) on

 

Michael's Take: The King back in the days of his reign over the sport. We need more personalities these days...

#TBT No Insta, No Problem... Straight to VHS

A post shared by Jeremy McGrath (@jeremymcgrath) on

 

Michael's Take: Ruining a rental car is like a right of passage for a pro rider.

 


Michael's Take: Umm, sir...your boot is on wrong.

Caption this !@zollars822 #mxfails #moto

A post shared by Motocross (@motoarmy_) on

 

Michael's Take: Jagger with the death grip.

Go on the log shoot they said. It will be fun they said.

A post shared by Jagger Craig (@jaggercraig) on

 

Michael's Take: Check out the headpipe. Instead of two exhausts on the new CRF250R, an enduro team is running this system which comes out as two head pipes, they both turn right, go into one for a bit, then split again after the mid pipe and go to separate cans.

what do you notice about @kevinmaxbenavides bike?

A post shared by ENDURO LYFE (@endurolyfe) on

 

Michael's Take: Start everyday with a fat bowl. Gotta love Fresno Smooth, this movie is a classic

EXTREME kids like us. Never forget Emig-O’s! @emig47 @jbonejgr

A post shared by JessyNelson (@jessynelson79) on

 

Michael's Take: This guy locked it down this weekend, congrats on the wedding Jessy!

1 lucky hombre

A post shared by JessyNelson (@jessynelson79) on

 

Michael's Take: Check out that front tire scrubbing the ground! Geezus, Tim is committed. 

 

Michael's Take: Swipe through the photos (hit the arrow on the photo). That handstand has some serious extension.

Love doing mid moto handstands Photos by @stefanotaglioni

A post shared by Thomas Covington (@thomasc64) on

 

Michael's Take: Coming to a neighborhood near you.

These streets aren’t safe.... #rawr #danosaur @whatthefett

A post shared by Miles Atkinson (@matkinson36) on

 

Michael's Take: Back to red for Reedy?

Is @crtwotwo going to be #RideRed in 2019? #foxmoto @michael_lindsay512

A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: I...can't...stop...watching...

 


Michael's Take: But are the ships being shipped by the shipping ship, shipping anything as well?

 

Michael's Take: Pff, it'll work.

 



The Latest