Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: This is up there as one of the most odd moto-related things I've come across on IG, ha!

Michael's Take: Andddddd, he's out.

Michael's Take: The King back in the days of his reign over the sport. We need more personalities these days...

Michael's Take: Ruining a rental car is like a right of passage for a pro rider.





Michael's Take: Umm, sir...your boot is on wrong.

Caption this !@zollars822 #mxfails #moto A post shared by Motocross (@motoarmy_) on Jul 11, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

Michael's Take: Jagger with the death grip.

Michael's Take: Check out the headpipe. Instead of two exhausts on the new CRF250R, an enduro team is running this system which comes out as two head pipes, they both turn right, go into one for a bit, then split again after the mid pipe and go to separate cans.

Michael's Take: Start everyday with a fat bowl. Gotta love Fresno Smooth, this movie is a classic

Michael's Take: This guy locked it down this weekend, congrats on the wedding Jessy!

1 lucky hombre A post shared by JessyNelson (@jessynelson79) on Jul 12, 2018 at 3:26pm PDT

Michael's Take: Check out that front tire scrubbing the ground! Geezus, Tim is committed.

Michael's Take: Swipe through the photos (hit the arrow on the photo). That handstand has some serious extension.

Michael's Take: Coming to a neighborhood near you.

Michael's Take: Back to red for Reedy?

Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.

Michael's Take: I...can't...stop...watching...





Michael's Take: But are the ships being shipped by the shipping ship, shipping anything as well?

Michael's Take: Pff, it'll work.



