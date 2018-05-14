Toggle

Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
5/14/2018 9:19 AM

Social Scoop

​Michael's Picks

Michael's Take: It doesn't always go to plan, listen to that bike slam!

 

Michael's Take: Something a little more successful from Colton Haaker.

 


Michael's Take: Travis Pastrana is one of a kind.

Send It like a boss @travispastrana

A post shared by MOTOCROSS ✕ NATION (@motocrossxnation) on

 

Michael's Take: Malcolm Stewart sent out a note this week about his outdoor plans.

What a crazy season it has been! I .couldn’t be happier @jgrmx stepped up and gave me the opportunity to race the full SX season, along with allowing me to stay at the training facility in North Carolina. Unfortunately I hate saying my goodbye’s because it feels so good to work with such a great group of people, but the deal with JGR was SX only. Regrettably I will not be racing outdoors, not because I don’t want to, but because the opportunity just wasn’t there. On the bright side, I do have some .cool things lined up this summer, keep an eye out and I will fill you guys in soon! @Coygibbs @Jbonejgr @davidevansmxedge @Budmanantunez @Sheetmetal220 @Bigrigjohn @Whereswheeler @Driver_rabbit @Mitchellkey @Deanbaker113 @mikeyg_24 @wes.hunter @soules86 @mrrenezapata @leeroy199 @jonnyomoto @rango_wrench @ryo942mx

A post shared by Ma .colm Stewart (@malcolmstewart) on

 

Michael's Take: Guess who's backkkk...

 

Michael's Take: Pre-season dirt nap.

 

Michael's Take: Congrats to Aaron Plessinger, what a way to cap off your championship night!

 

Michael's Take: Ha! Turn up your volume for this one.

 

Michael's Take: Not recommended.

 

Michael's Take: Classic.

 

Michael's Take: A Hippie Ryno...

 


Non-Moto Picks

Since there's so much gold on IG, we've got a few of our favorite non-moto picks as well.


Michael's Take: Pretty cool sight.

 


Michael's Take: Geezus!

For those of you wondering where JLaw has been. We found him.

A post shared by Main Event Moto (@maineventmoto) on

 

Michael's Take: Yikes, that was a near grill smasher.

 

Vital MX: What in the heck, Marquez has so much commitment.

Caption This @marcmarquez93 @motogp

A post shared by Motocross a Way of Life (@motocrosswl) on

 

