Sneak Peek: Military Appreciation Night - San Diego SX 2

Gear, graphics, parts and more are customized to honor the branches of the military in San Diego.

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
2/9/2018 7:00 PM

Sneak Peek: Military Appreciation Night - San Diego SX

Vital MX: Although this year's San Diego Supercross isn't officially military appreciation night anymore with Feld, the majority of brands and teams are keeping to the tradition of honoring our military. We'll have a ton more in Pit Bits tomorrow but for now, here's some of the stuff that's made it to Instagram.

 

  • Cancerman

    2/9/2018 10:37 PM

    It's more like politically incorrect NOT to be patriotic or pro US military, heck, to be pro-US.

  • burn1986

    2/9/2018 7:26 PM

    Cool stuff. It’s odd how it’s almost politically incorrect to be patriotic or pro US military, heck, to be pro-US.

