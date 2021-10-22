Toggle

Sneak Peek: Aaron Plessinger's All-New 2022 Factory Edition KTM 450 SX-F 7

Our first look at what the new generation KTM 450 SX-F will look like in race trim.

ML512
10/22/2021 2:03 PM

Sneak Peek: Aaron Plessinger's All-New 2022 Factory Edition KTM 450 SX-F

Vital MX's Take: Yup, it's just one grainy photo, but still it's our first peek at what the factory KTMs will look like as the manufacturer gets ready to drop an all-new generation motorcycle. Thoughts on the new look?

