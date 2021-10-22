Sneak Peek: Aaron Plessinger's All-New 2022 Factory Edition KTM 450 SX-F

- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
Our first look at what the new generation KTM 450 SX-F will look like in race trim.
Vital MX's Take: Yup, it's just one grainy photo, but still it's our first peek at what the factory KTMs will look like as the manufacturer gets ready to drop an all-new generation motorcycle. Thoughts on the new look?
mattyhamz2
10/22/2021 3:47 PM
theycallmeebryan
10/22/2021 3:18 PM
Zesiger 112
10/22/2021 2:46 PM
luke11
10/22/2021 2:34 PM
jnelson397
10/22/2021 2:31 PM
-MAVERICK-
10/22/2021 3:01 PM
soggy
10/22/2021 2:25 PM