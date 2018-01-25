Sneak Peek: 2018 Yamaha YZ65

Vital MX: It's almost here, well technically it is. The long-awaited Yamaha YZ65 has made it ashore and someone snagged a photo of one in the crate. The only sure things we know is this bike will be officially announced in just over a month, upside down KYB forks, steel chassis, separate subframe, large/floating wave brake rotors, Maxxis tires...and the strong possibility of this new engine having a powervalve. What do you think, would you snag one if you had a rider of that age and size? Now how about the rumored updates for the YZ85...



