Sneak Peek: 2018 Yamaha YZ65 10

It's almost here and now we have a look at the real thing!

Vital MX member ML512
ML512
1/25/2018 4:01 PM

Sneak Peek: 2018 Yamaha YZ65

Vital MX: It's almost here, well technically it is. The long-awaited Yamaha YZ65 has made it ashore and someone snagged a photo of one in the crate. The only sure things we know is this bike will be officially announced in just over a month, upside down KYB forks, steel chassis, separate subframe, large/floating wave brake rotors, Maxxis tires...and the strong possibility of this new engine having a powervalve. What do you think, would you snag one if you had a rider of that age and size? Now how about the rumored updates for the YZ85...


10 comments

  • mikec265

    1/25/2018 9:08 PM

    if priced competivly with the KX65 and if the reliability is as good or better than the other 65cc bikes... I'll take 2 in 2 years.

    But an electric equivalent that dad/Uncle doesn't have to work on much would be better.

  • Layne_Smith

    1/25/2018 6:04 PM

    Looks Awesome, just about 25 years late....

  • ML512

    1/25/2018 6:05 PM

    At least they're building them, better than the ones that aren't.

  • ledger

    1/25/2018 5:30 PM

    Such a cool looking bike from what I can see, looks a lot like it's big brother 450F with the shroud, number plates and blue rim's. Props to Yamaha.

  • burn1986

    1/25/2018 5:18 PM

    Cool, but why?

  • ML512

    1/25/2018 5:23 PM

    Because...that market is dominated by KTM and Husky...Yamaha is releasing this along with a heavily updated YZ85 soon. This gives them a good path of keeping riders on their brand as they go from PW50 (soon to be replace by an electric model, in a few years), to YZ65, YZ85, YZ125, then 250 and 450s. Right now the only brand with a clear path to keep a rider from start to finish is KTM/Husky.

  • RyanLester761

    1/25/2018 4:28 PM

    Bike looks sick! I'm glad they didn't half-ass it.

  • Jabroni

    1/25/2018 4:17 PM

    Looks like a game changer for sure. Love the rims.

    I wonder how this will compare to the KTM/Husky’s.

  • crusher773

    1/25/2018 6:45 PM

    Not as good that's how.

  • #434

    1/26/2018 12:01 AM

    What a positive outlook on life you must have..

