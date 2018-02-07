Selena Gomez Gets Around the Moto-Scene

- Home
Ohh Photoshop, how we love you...
Vital MX: Seriously, Photoshop is an amazing thing. If you haven't seen it yet, Selena Gomez has been making her way around the moto industry through Instagram, due to a obviously staged fashion photoshoot including some dirtbikes. Of course, a few riders got in on the phone and added her to their day...cause clearly she must love moto now, ha! Below is the original photo, followed by the true entertainment.
Michael's Take: Joey, you're looking a lil nervous, don't lose her man!
Michael's Take: You know, Cole's a true gentleman, he gave up the peg...take notes Joey.
Michael's Take: Selena's down with the big belly crew.
Michael's Take: Don't trust Adam Cianciarulo with a passenger. Hey Brando, do you actually ride on the back with him?...
Michael's Take: Heck, she made it all the way to Japan to take a spin with Toshiki Tomita.
Michael's Take: But that didn't last long, she was on to 11-time himself, Akira Narita, for a little ride along the beach.
Michael's Take: Kyle Chisholm is helping Selena get ready for her Supercross debut.
Michael's Take: Probably going to the LCQ though...
Michael's Take: Austin Forkner could probably get her in the main event though...