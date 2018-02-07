Toggle

Selena Gomez Gets Around the Moto-Scene

Ohh Photoshop, how we love you...

Vital MX member ML512
13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_profile_1424660203.jpg?1424659234 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 352 54 1906 444 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 405 8485 1 545 94 25

ML512
2/9/2018 12:01 PM

Selena Gomez Gets Around the Moto-Scene

Vital MX: Seriously, Photoshop is an amazing thing. If you haven't seen it yet, Selena Gomez has been making her way around the moto industry through Instagram, due to a obviously staged fashion photoshoot including some dirtbikes. Of course, a few riders got in on the phone and added her to their day...cause clearly she must love moto now, ha! Below is the original photo, followed by the true entertainment.

@harpersbazaarus

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

 

Michael's Take: Joey, you're looking a lil nervous, don't lose her man!

.couldn’t resist posting this #notphotoshopped #RealNews

A post shared by Joey Savatgy (@versacesavatgy17) on

 

Michael's Take: You know, Cole's a true gentleman, he gave up the peg...take notes Joey.

At least I let her have the foot peg.. #selenagomez

A post shared by Cole Seely (@coleseely) on

 

Michael's Take: Selena's down with the big belly crew.

Bad day to take @selenagomez for a rip, had T .co Bell last night... #allingoodfun

A post shared by THIRTY3 FILMS (@jacobjohnson___) on

 

Michael's Take: Don't trust Adam Cianciarulo with a passenger. Hey Brando, do you actually ride on the back with him?...

Oh! Cianciarulo and another rider are down!

A post shared by BadNewsPhil (@badnewsphil) on

 

Michael's Take: Heck, she made it all the way to Japan to take a spin with Toshiki Tomita.

I like this style more than original #photoshopped #selenagomez

A post shared by Toshiki Tomita 🇯🇵 (@toshiki_317) on

 

Michael's Take: But that didn't last long, she was on to 11-time himself, Akira Narita, for a little ride along the beach.

Hit boob my back Easy to gas Thanks @selenagomez

A post shared by Akira Narita (@akiranarita982) on

 

Michael's Take: Kyle Chisholm is helping Selena get ready for her Supercross debut.

 

Michael's Take: Probably going to the LCQ though...

So me and #selenagomez did a thing the other weekend...

A post shared by Kyle Willis (@kylewillis110) on

 

Michael's Take: Austin Forkner could probably get her in the main event though...

 




0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest