Seeing Red: Honda 2020 Team Intro

As we get ever-closer to a new Supercross race season, Honda unveiled their race team lineups at their test facility. Here's a peek at what we saw.
You know we're closing in on a new Supercross season when Honda gathers everyone at their Supercross test track for a round of photos, videos, and interview time with their sponsored teams. Things are looking good for the Red Riders as we head into 2020.
mikebrownsound
12/4/2019 4:28 PM
Sweet but i would have loved to see red DID rims in similar style to what Factory Yamaha have, i actually even prefer silver these days kinda tired of black rims.
ledger
12/4/2019 12:28 PM
Roczen's CRF is the best look I've seen out of this generation of Honda's. HRC is...Ready.