SEQUENCE - Kyle Peters' Huge Crash in Daytona 3

OUCH, OUCH, and more OUCH...

ML512
3/8/2022 8:05 AM

SEQUENCE - Kyle Peters' Huge Crash in Daytona

After recovering from a bad start in the 250 main, Kyle Peters was slicing his way through the pack and back into the top ten until this huge moment. After not getting enough lift off the first part of the rhythm lane after the finish line, Peters tagged a landing, which threw him out of rhythm...right where we began to pick up the incident.

Between the two frames here, Peters nosed into this table and we pick up right as he begins to go over the bars...

Good news, Kyle Peters is okay! Beat up...battered...but he'll be back in Detroit.

CRASH Daytona Kyle Peters Phoenix Racing SEQUENCE
