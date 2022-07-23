Results Sheet: 2022 Washougal Motocross National

- Bike Checks
Results from round eight of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
450 Class Standings (Points)
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway 1
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Southwick
|Spring Creek
|Washougal
|Total
|1.
|Eli Tomac
|32
|43
|45
|47
|50
|50
|50
|47
|364
|2.
|Chase Sexton
|50
|44
|39
|47
|44
|44
|44
|47
|359
|3.
|Jason Anderson
|31
|45
|35
|36
|32
|28
|38
|40
|285
|4.
|Ken Roczen
|44
|38
|46
|34
|32
|33
|14
|33
|274
|5.
|Christian Craig
|40
|32
|20
|28
|31
|33
|36
|31
|251
|6.
|Ryan Dungey
|32
|29
|28
|33
|31
|32
|33
|18
|236
|7.
|Justin Barcia
|25
|21
|28
|32
|33
|20
|31
|29
|219
|8.
|Aaron Plessinger
|26
|25
|21
|18
|25
|34
|28
|21
|198
|9.
|Joey Savatgy
|0
|22
|25
|29
|31
|17
|17
|28
|170
|10.
|Shane McElrath
|24
|16
|25
|20
|17
|16
|21
|18
|157
|11.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|21
|21
|22
|22
|16
|7
|15
|6
|130
|12.
|Benny Bloss
|14
|9
|0
|18
|17
|22
|23
|24
|127
|13.
|Alex Martin
|14
|17
|8
|16
|12
|15
|16
|20
|118
|14.
|Marshal Weltin
|3
|11
|14
|12
|20
|4
|13
|19
|96
|15.
|Antonio Cairoli
|26
|29
|34
|18
|0
|0
|DNS
|DNS
|89
|16.
|Brandon Hartranft
|5
|9
|14
|18
|16
|8
|16
|3
|89
|17.
|Fredrik Noren
|17
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|17
|66
|18.
|Max Anstie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|13
|0
|56
|19.
|Chris Canning
|0
|0
|0
|5
|8
|18
|0
|0
|32
|20.
|Justin Rodbell
|0
|0
|1
|10
|10
|2
|0
|4
|27
450 Class Standings (Position)
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway 1
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Southwick
|Spring Creek
|Washougal
|Total
|1.
|Eli Tomac
|7-4
|4-1
|1-3
|2-1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-2
|364
|2.
|Chase Sexton
|1-1
|2-2
|4-2
|1-2
|2-2
|2-2
|2-2
|2-1
|359
|3.
|Jason Anderson
|4-8
|1-3
|3-6
|3-5
|7-4
|8-6
|3-4
|3-3
|285
|4.
|Ken Roczen
|2-2
|3-4
|2-1
|7-3
|4-7
|6-5
|16-12
|4-6
|274
|5.
|Christian Craig
|3-3
|5-5
|10-12
|8-6
|5-6
|3-8
|5-3
|6-5
|251
|6.
|Ryan Dungey
|5-5
|6-7
|7-7
|6-4
|6-5
|4-7
|4-6
|38-4
|236
|7.
|Justin Barcia
|8-9
|10-11
|6-8
|4-7
|8-3
|13-9
|6-5
|5-8
|219
|8.
|Aaron Plessinger
|6-10
|9-8
|11-10
|9-15
|9-8
|7-3
|7-7
|8-13
|198
|9.
|Joey Savatgy
|DNS-DNS
|11-9
|8-9
|5-8
|3-9
|9-16
|17-8
|7-7
|170
|10.
|Shane McElrath
|11-7
|12-14
|12-5
|13-9
|14-11
|11-15
|10-11
|14-10
|157
|11.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|9-12
|8-13
|9-11
|10-10
|16-10
|14-39
|18-9
|35-15
|130
|12.
|Benny Bloss
|13-15
|17-16
|40-DNS
|11-13
|11-14
|10-10
|9-10
|9-9
|127
|13.
|Alex Martin
|15-13
|13-12
|13-32
|15-11
|15-15
|16-11
|12-14
|10-12
|118
|14.
|Marshal Weltin
|38-18
|16-15
|15-13
|16-14
|10-12
|26-17
|14-15
|12-11
|96
|15.
|Antonio Cariroli
|10-6
|7-6
|5-4
|40-39
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|89
|16.
|Brandon Hartranft-
|16-33
|15-18
|14-14
|12-12
|13-13
|28-13
|13-13
|37-18
|89
|17.
|Fredrik Noren
|14-11
|14-10
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|11-17
|11-14
|66
|18.
|Max Anstie
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|37-DNS
|5-5
|8-33
|DNS-DNS
|45
|19.
|Chris Canning
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|20-17
|13-38
|12-12
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|32
|20.
|Justin Rodbell
|27-21
|20-27
|16-16
|14-18
|40-21
|24-19
|39-25
|17-25
|27
250 Class Standings (Points)
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway 1
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Southwick
|Spring Creek
|Washougal
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|50
|45
|44
|47
|25
|50
|50
|44
|355
|2.
|Hunter Lawrence
|44
|40
|43
|47
|44
|28
|38
|43
|327
|3.
|Jo Shimoda
|38
|34
|29
|36
|45
|44
|42
|40
|306
|4.
|Justin Cooper
|18
|42
|40
|33
|26
|38
|35
|43
|275
|5.
|Seth Hammarker
|29
|26
|22
|33
|22
|19
|27
|29
|207
|6.
|RJ Hampshire
|32
|5
|0
|28
|33
|34
|34
|28
|194
|7.
|Maximus Vohland
|20
|30
|13
|27
|20
|19
|33
|30
|192
|8.
|Levi Kitchen
|29
|30
|41
|15
|21
|31
|22
|0
|180
|9.
|Michael Mosiman
|30
|25
|26
|34
|33
|27
|12
|0
|169
|10.
|Stilez Robertson
|21
|24
|29
|20
|36
|28
|11
|0
|169
|11.
|Nathanael Thrasher
|13
|14
|13
|22
|25
|21
|14
|22
|144
|12.
|Pierce Brown
|28
|11
|19
|22
|0
|16
|21
|27
|144
|13.
|Nicholas Romano
|12
|23
|20
|15
|14
|17
|2
|0
|103
|14.
|Derek Kelley
|9
|19
|18
|8
|7
|2
|16
|17
|96
|15.
|Joshua Varize
|13
|14
|16
|12
|4 n
|6
|13
|22
|93
|16.
|Jalek Swoll
|0
|12
|0
|0
|8
|20
|12
|21
|73
|17.
|Matthew Leblanc
|5
|12
|23
|15
|4
|5
|0
|0
|64
|18.
|Ty Masterpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|17
|10
|0
|53
|19.
|Derek Drake
|6
|9
|11
|4
|0
|0
|6
|13
|49
|20.
|Carson Mumford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0
|16
|4
|46
250 Class Standings (Position)
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway 1
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Southwick
|Spring Creek
|Washougal
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|1-1
|3-1
|2-2
|2-1
|35-1
|1-1
|1-1
|2-2
|355
|2.
|Hunter Lawrence
|2-2
|4-2
|4-1
|1-2
|2-2
|6-8
|2-5
|1-4
|327
|3.
|Joo Shimoda
|4-3
|5-4
|7-6
|3-5
|1-3
|2-3
|3-2
|3-3
|306
|4.
|Justin Cooper
|11-13
|2-3
|3-3
|8-3
|7-9
|3-4
|6-3
|4-1
|275
|5.
|Seth Hammaker
|8-5
|8-8
|5-15
|4-6
|5-15
|11-12
|8-7
|5-8
|207
|6.
|RJ Hampshire
|3-9
|16-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|7-7
|4-6
|4-5
|5-4
|8-6
|194
|7.
|Maximus Vohland
|12-10
|7-5
|40-8
|6-9
|11-11
|9-14
|4-6
|7-5
|192
|8.
|Levi Kitchen
|5-8
|6-6
|1-5
|15-12
|9-4
|8-2
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|180
|9.
|Michael Mosiman
|9-4
|1-39
|13-4
|5-4
|6-10
|5-9
|40-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|169
|10.
|Stilez Robertson
|10-11
|11-7
|6-7
|14-8
|3-5
|7-7
|10-39
|DNS-DNS
|169
|11.
|Nathanael Thrasher
|17-12
|14-14
|8-40
|9-11
|10-7
|15-6
|7-30
|13-7
|144
|12.
|Pierce Brown
|7-7
|39-10
|10-11
|12-10
|36-36
|13-13
|12-9
|6-9
|144
|13.
|Nicholas Romano
|16-14
|10-9
|9-13
|13-14
|12-16
|10-15
|19-35
|DNS-DNS
|103
|14.
|Derek Kelley
|14-19
|12-11
|14-10
|22-13
|18-17
|19-27
|14-12
|12-13
|96
|15.
|Joshua Varize
|13-16
|15-13
|12-14
|16-24
|17-25
|17-19
|18-11
|10-10
|93
|16.
|Jalek Swoll
|40-DNS
|9-40
|36-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|20-14
|12-10
|9-38
|9-12
|73
|17.
|Matthew Leblanc
|20-17
|18-12
|10-9
|12-15
|19-19
|16-38
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|64
|18.
|Ty Masterpool
|24-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|8i-8
|14-11
|11-36
|DNS-DNS
|53
|19.
|Derek Drake
|15-24
|13-20
|15-16
|17-23
|33-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|15-26
|15-14
|49
|20.
|Carson Mumford
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|13-13
|DNS-DNS
|16-10
|11-17
|46
450 Mot 2 :
1. Chase Sexton
2. Eli Tomac
3. Jason Anderson
4. Ryan Dungey
5. Christian Craig
6. Ken Roczen
7. Joey Savatgy
8. Justin Barcia
9. Benny Bloss
10. Shane McElrath
11. Marshal Welin
12. Alex Martin
13. Aaron Plessinger
14. Fredrik Noren
15; Garrett Marchbanks
16. Kyle Chisholm
17. Grant Harlam
18. Brandon Harttranft
19. Bryson Gardner
20. Carson Brown
21. Justin Rodbell
22. Kevin Moranz
23. Cade Clason
24. Jace Kessler
25. Collin Jurnin
26. Keylan Meston
27. Kyle Greeson
28. Jackson Gray
29. Josh Mosiman
30. Matthew Herbert
31. Dylan Summerlin
32. Wyatt nLyonsmith
33. Matthew Burkeen
34. Nathen LaPorte
35. Rob Windt
36. Chance Blackburn
37. Jeffrey Walker
38. Devin Harriman
39. Connor Oslson
40.Lars van Berkel
250 Moto 2
1. Justin Cooper
2. Jett Lawrence
3. Jo Shimoda
4. Hunter Lawrence
5. Maximus Vohland
6. JR Hampshire
7. Nathanael Thrasher
8. Seth Hammaker
9. Pierce Brown
10. Joshua Varize
11. Preston Kilroy
12. Jalek Swoll
13. Derek Kelley
14. Derek Drake
15. Dilan Schwartz
16. Brandon Ray
17. Carson Mumford
18. Christopher Prebula
19. Max Miller
20. Zack Williams
21. Garrett Williams
22. Tyson Johnson
23. Austin Black
24. Kai Aiello
25. Hunter Cross
26. Gared Steinke
27. Blake Ashley
28. Alex Ransom
29. Jesse Jacobson
30. Braden Spangle
31. Brandon Sussman
32. Konnor Visger
33. Casey Carmichael
34. Phillip Klakoow
35. Tommy Rios
36. Brian DeRuyter
37. Brian Medeiros
38. Lance Kobusch
39. Collin Davis
40. Gavin Brough
450 Moto 1
1. Eli Tomac
2. Chase Sexton
3. Jason Anderson
4. Ken Roczen
5. Justin Barcia
6. Christian Craig
7. Joey Savatgy
8. Aaron Plessinger
9. Benny Bloss
10. Alex Martin
11. Fredrik Noren
12. Marshal Weltin
13. Kyle Chisholm
14 Shane McElrath
15. Carson Brown
16. Bryson Gardner
17. Justin Rodbell
18. Grant Harlan
19. Cade Clason
20. Keylan Meston
21. Collin Jurin
22. Kevin Moranztt7r6t
23. Nathen LaPorte
24. Jeffrey Walker
25. Josh Mosiman
26. Jackson Gray
27. Wyatt Lyonsmith
28. Connor Olson
29. Jace Kessler
30. Kyle Greeson
31. Rob Windt
32. Matthew Burkeen
33. Chance Blackburn
34. Dylan Summerlin
35. Garrett Marchbanks
36. Lars van Berkel
37. Brandon Hartranft
38. Ryan Dungey
39. Matthew Hubert
40. Devin Harriman
250 Moto 1
1. Hunter Lawrence
2. Jett Lawrence
3. Jo Shimoda
4. Justin Cooper
5. Seth Hammaker
6. Pierce Brown
7. Max Vohland
8. RJ Hampshire
9. Jalek Swoll
10. Joshua Varize
11. Carson Mumford
12. Derek Kelley
13. Nathanael Thrasher
14. Dilan Schwartz
15. Derek Drake
16. Preston Kilroy
17. Brandon Ray
18. Austin Black
19. Christopher Prebula
20. Tyson Johnson
21. Tommy Rios
22. Zack Williams
23. Max Williams
24. Garrett Hoffman
25. Gared Steinke
26. Hunter Cross
27. Blake Ashley
28. Gavin Brough
29. Kai Aiello
30. Alex Ransom
31. Brandon Sussman
32. Konnor Visger
33. Jesse Jacobsen
34. Brian Medeiros
35. Branden Spangle
36. Casey Carmichael
37. Brian DeRuter
38. Collin Davis
39. Lance Kobusch
40. Philipp Klakow
