Results Sheet: 2022 Washougal Motocross National 1

Results from round eight of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

GD2
7/23/2022 8:14 AM

Results Sheet: 2022 Washougal Motocross National

Standings:

450 Class Standings (Points)

Position Name Fox Raceway 1 Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Southwick Spring Creek Washougal Total
1. Eli Tomac 32 43 45 47 50 50 50 47 364
2. Chase Sexton 50 44 39 47 44 44 44 47 359
3. Jason Anderson 31 45 35 36 32 28 38 40 285
4. Ken Roczen 44 38 46 34 32 33 14 33 274
5. Christian Craig 40 32 20 28 31 33 36 31 251
6. Ryan Dungey 32 29 28 33 31 32 33 18 236
7. Justin Barcia 25 21 28 32 33 20 31 29 219
8. Aaron Plessinger 26 25 21 18 25 34 28 21 198
9. Joey Savatgy 0 22 25 29 31 17 17 28 170
10. Shane McElrath 24 16 25 20 17 16 21 18 157
11. Garrett Marchbanks 21 21 22 22 16 7 15 6 130
12. Benny Bloss 14 9 0 18 17 22 23 24 127
13. Alex Martin 14 17 8 16 12 15 16 20 118
14. Marshal Weltin 3 11 14 12 20 4 13 19 96
15. Antonio Cairoli 26 29 34 18 0 0 DNS DNS 89
16. Brandon Hartranft 5 9 14 18 16 8 16 3 89
17. Fredrik Noren 17 18 0 0 0 0 14 17 66
18. Max Anstie 0 0 0 0 0 32 13 0 56
19. Chris Canning 0 0 0 5 8 18 0 0 32
20. Justin Rodbell 0 0 1 10 10 2 0 4 27
 

450 Class Standings (Position)

Position Name Fox Raceway 1 Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Southwick Spring Creek Washougal Total
1. Eli Tomac 7-4 4-1 1-3 2-1 1-1 1-1 1-1 1-2 364
2. Chase Sexton 1-1 2-2 4-2 1-2 2-2 2-2 2-2 2-1 359
3. Jason Anderson 4-8 1-3 3-6 3-5 7-4 8-6 3-4 3-3 285
4. Ken Roczen 2-2 3-4 2-1 7-3 4-7 6-5 16-12 4-6 274
5. Christian Craig 3-3 5-5 10-12 8-6 5-6 3-8 5-3 6-5 251
6. Ryan Dungey 5-5 6-7 7-7 6-4 6-5 4-7 4-6 38-4 236
7. Justin Barcia 8-9 10-11 6-8 4-7 8-3 13-9 6-5 5-8 219
8. Aaron Plessinger 6-10 9-8 11-10 9-15 9-8 7-3 7-7 8-13 198
9. Joey Savatgy DNS-DNS 11-9 8-9 5-8 3-9 9-16 17-8 7-7 170
10. Shane McElrath 11-7 12-14 12-5 13-9 14-11 11-15 10-11 14-10 157
11. Garrett Marchbanks 9-12 8-13 9-11 10-10 16-10 14-39 18-9 35-15 130
12. Benny Bloss 13-15 17-16 40-DNS 11-13 11-14 10-10 9-10 9-9 127
13. Alex Martin 15-13 13-12 13-32 15-11 15-15 16-11 12-14 10-12 118
14. Marshal Weltin 38-18 16-15 15-13 16-14 10-12 26-17 14-15 12-11 96
15. Antonio Cariroli 10-6 7-6 5-4 40-39 DNS-DNS DNS-DNS DNS-DNS DNS-DNS 89
16. Brandon Hartranft- 16-33 15-18 14-14 12-12 13-13 28-13 13-13 37-18 89
17. Fredrik Noren 14-11 14-10 DNS-DNS DNS-DNS DNS-DNS DNS-DNS 11-17 11-14 66
18. Max Anstie DNS-DNS DNS-DNS DNS-DNS DNS-DNS 37-DNS 5-5 8-33 DNS-DNS 45
19. Chris Canning DNS-DNS DNS-DNS DNS-DNS 20-17 13-38 12-12 DNS-DNS DNS-DNS 32
20. Justin Rodbell 27-21 20-27 16-16 14-18 40-21 24-19 39-25 17-25 27

250 Class Standings (Points)

Position Name Fox Raceway 1 Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Southwick Spring Creek Washougal Total
1. Jett Lawrence 50 45 44 47 25 50 50 44 355
2. Hunter Lawrence 44 40 43 47 44 28 38 43 327
3. Jo Shimoda 38 34 29 36 45 44 42 40 306
4. Justin Cooper 18 42 40 33 26 38 35 43 275
5. Seth Hammarker 29 26 22 33 22 19 27 29 207
6. RJ Hampshire 32 5 0 28 33 34 34 28 194
7. Maximus Vohland 20 30 13 27 20 19 33 30 192
8. Levi Kitchen 29 30 41 15 21 31 22 0 180
9. Michael Mosiman 30 25 26 34 33 27 12 0 169
10. Stilez Robertson 21 24 29 20 36 28 11 0 169
11. Nathanael Thrasher 13 14 13 22 25 21 14 22 144
12. Pierce Brown 28 11 19 22 0 16 21 27 144
13. Nicholas Romano 12 23 20 15 14 17 2 0 103
14. Derek Kelley 9 19 18 8 7 2 16 17 96
15. Joshua Varize 13 14 16 12 4            n 6 13 22 93
16. Jalek Swoll 0 12 0 0 8 20 12 21 73
17. Matthew Leblanc 5 12 23 15 4 5 0 0 64
18. Ty Masterpool 0 0 0 0 26 17 10 0 53
19. Derek Drake 6 9 11 4 0 0 6 13 49
20. Carson Mumford 0 0 0 0 16 0 16 4 46

250 Class Standings (Position)

Position Name Fox Raceway 1 Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Southwick Spring Creek Washougal Total
1. Jett Lawrence 1-1 3-1 2-2 2-1 35-1 1-1 1-1 2-2 355
2. Hunter Lawrence 2-2 4-2 4-1 1-2 2-2 6-8 2-5 1-4 327
3. Joo Shimoda 4-3 5-4 7-6 3-5 1-3 2-3 3-2 3-3 306
4. Justin Cooper 11-13 2-3 3-3 8-3 7-9 3-4 6-3 4-1 275
5. Seth Hammaker 8-5 8-8 5-15 4-6 5-15 11-12 8-7 5-8 207
6. RJ Hampshire 3-9 16-DNS DNS-DNS 7-7 4-6 4-5 5-4 8-6 194
7. Maximus Vohland 12-10 7-5 40-8 6-9 11-11 9-14 4-6 7-5 192
8. Levi Kitchen 5-8 6-6 1-5 15-12 9-4 8-2 DNS-DNS DNS-DNS 180
9. Michael Mosiman 9-4 1-39 13-4 5-4 6-10 5-9 40-DNS DNS-DNS 169
10. Stilez Robertson 10-11 11-7 6-7 14-8 3-5 7-7 10-39 DNS-DNS 169
11. Nathanael Thrasher 17-12 14-14 8-40 9-11 10-7 15-6 7-30 13-7 144
12. Pierce Brown 7-7 39-10 10-11 12-10 36-36 13-13 12-9 6-9 144
13. Nicholas Romano 16-14 10-9 9-13 13-14 12-16 10-15 19-35 DNS-DNS 103
14. Derek Kelley 14-19 12-11 14-10 22-13 18-17 19-27 14-12 12-13 96
15. Joshua Varize 13-16 15-13 12-14 16-24 17-25 17-19 18-11 10-10 93
16. Jalek Swoll 40-DNS 9-40 36-DNS DNS-DNS 20-14 12-10 9-38 9-12 73
17. Matthew Leblanc 20-17 18-12 10-9 12-15 19-19 16-38 DNS-DNS DNS-DNS 64
18. Ty Masterpool 24-DNS DNS-DNS DNS-DNS DNS-DNS 8i-8 14-11 11-36 DNS-DNS 53
19. Derek Drake 15-24 13-20 15-16 17-23 33-DNS DNS-DNS 15-26 15-14 49
20. Carson Mumford DNS-DNS DNS-DNS DNS-DNS DNS-DNS 13-13 DNS-DNS 16-10 11-17 46

Moto Results:

450 Mot 2 :
1. Chase Sexton
2. Eli Tomac
3. Jason Anderson
4. Ryan Dungey
5. Christian Craig
6. Ken Roczen
7. Joey Savatgy
8. Justin Barcia
9. Benny Bloss
10. Shane McElrath
11. Marshal Welin
12. Alex Martin
13. Aaron Plessinger
14. Fredrik Noren
15; Garrett Marchbanks
16. Kyle Chisholm
17. Grant Harlam
18. Brandon Harttranft
19. Bryson Gardner
20. Carson Brown
21. Justin Rodbell
22. Kevin Moranz
23. Cade Clason
24. Jace Kessler
25. Collin Jurnin
26. Keylan Meston
27. Kyle Greeson
28. Jackson Gray
29. Josh Mosiman
30. Matthew Herbert
31. Dylan Summerlin
32. Wyatt nLyonsmith
33. Matthew Burkeen
34. Nathen LaPorte
35. Rob Windt
36. Chance Blackburn
37. Jeffrey Walker
38. Devin Harriman
39. Connor Oslson
40.Lars van Berkel

250 Moto 2
1. Justin Cooper
2. Jett Lawrence
3. Jo Shimoda
4. Hunter Lawrence
5. Maximus Vohland 
6. JR Hampshire
7. Nathanael Thrasher
8. Seth Hammaker
9.  Pierce Brown
10. Joshua Varize
11. Preston Kilroy
12. Jalek Swoll
13. Derek Kelley
14. Derek Drake
15. Dilan Schwartz
16. Brandon Ray
17. Carson Mumford
18. Christopher Prebula
19. Max Miller
20. Zack Williams
21. Garrett Williams
22. Tyson Johnson
23. Austin Black
24. Kai Aiello
25. Hunter Cross
26. Gared Steinke
27. Blake Ashley
28. Alex Ransom
29. Jesse Jacobson
30. Braden Spangle
31. Brandon Sussman
32. Konnor Visger
33. Casey Carmichael
34. Phillip Klakoow
35. Tommy Rios
36. Brian DeRuyter
37. Brian Medeiros
38. Lance Kobusch
39. Collin Davis
40. Gavin Brough

450 Moto 1
1. Eli Tomac
2. Chase Sexton
3. Jason Anderson
4. Ken Roczen
5. Justin Barcia
6. Christian Craig
7. Joey Savatgy
8. Aaron Plessinger
9. Benny Bloss
10. Alex Martin
11. Fredrik Noren
12. Marshal Weltin
13. Kyle Chisholm
14 Shane McElrath
15. Carson Brown
16. Bryson Gardner
17. Justin Rodbell
18. Grant Harlan
19. Cade Clason
20. Keylan Meston
21. Collin Jurin
22. Kevin Moranztt7r6t
23. Nathen LaPorte
24. Jeffrey Walker
25. Josh Mosiman
26. Jackson Gray
27. Wyatt Lyonsmith
28. Connor Olson
29. Jace Kessler
30. Kyle Greeson
31. Rob Windt
32. Matthew Burkeen
33. Chance Blackburn
34. Dylan Summerlin
35. Garrett Marchbanks
36. Lars van Berkel
37. Brandon Hartranft
38. Ryan Dungey
39. Matthew Hubert
40. Devin Harriman

250 Moto 1
1. Hunter Lawrence
2. Jett Lawrence
3. Jo Shimoda
4. Justin Cooper
5. Seth Hammaker
6. Pierce Brown
7. Max Vohland
8. RJ Hampshire
9. Jalek Swoll
10. Joshua Varize
11. Carson Mumford
12. Derek Kelley
13. Nathanael Thrasher
14. Dilan Schwartz
15. Derek Drake
16. Preston Kilroy
17. Brandon Ray
18. Austin Black
19. Christopher Prebula
20. Tyson Johnson
21. Tommy Rios
22. Zack Williams
23. Max Williams
24. Garrett Hoffman
25. Gared Steinke
26. Hunter Cross
27. Blake Ashley
28. Gavin Brough
29. Kai Aiello
30. Alex Ransom
31. Brandon Sussman
32. Konnor Visger
33. Jesse Jacobsen
34. Brian Medeiros
35. Branden Spangle
36. Casey Carmichael
37. Brian DeRuter
38. Collin Davis
39. Lance Kobusch
40. Philipp Klakow

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

The Latest