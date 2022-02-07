Results Sheet: 2022 RedBud Motocross National

- Bike Checks
Results from round five of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from RedBud.
450 Standings (Points)
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway 1
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Total
|1.
|Chase Sexton
|50
|44
|40
|47
|181
|2.
|Eli Tomac
|32
|43
|45
|47
|167
|3.
|Ken Roczen
|44
|38
|47
|34
|163
|4.
|Jason Anderson
|31
|45
|35
|36
|147
|5.
|Ryan Dungey
|32
|29
|28
|33
|122
|6.
|Christian Craig
|40
|32
|20
|28
|120
|7.
|Justin Barcia
|25
|21
|28
|32
|106
|8.
|Aaron Plessinger
|26
|25
|21
|18
|90
|9.
|Antonio Cairoli
|26
|29
|34
|0
|89
|10.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|21
|21
|22
|22
|86
|11.
|Shane McElrath
|24
|16
|25
|20
|85
|12.
|Joey Savatgy
|0
|22
|25
|29
|76
|13.
|Alex Martin
|14
|17
|8
|16
|55
|14.
|Brandon Hartranft
|5
|9
|14
|18
|46
|15.
|Benny Bloss
|14
|9
|0
|18
|41
|16.
|Marshal Weltin
|3
|11
|14
|12
|40
|17.
|Fredrik Noren
|17
|18
|0
|0
|35
|18.
|Justin Rodbell
|0
|1
|10
|10
|21
|19.
|Josh Gilbert
|16
|0
|4
|0
|20
|20.
|Henry Miller
|0
|0
|10
|7
|17
450 Standings (Position)
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway 1
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Total
|1.
|Chase Sexton
|1-1
|2-2
|4-2
|1-2
|181
|2.
|Eli Tomac
|7-4
|4-1
|1-3
|2-1
|167
|3.
|Ken Roczen
|2-2
|3-4
|2-1
|7-3
|163
|4.
|Jason Anderson
|4-8
|1-3
|3-6
|3-5
|147
|5.
|Ryan Dungey
|5-5
|6-7
|7-7
|6-4
|122
|6.
|Christian Craig
|3-3
|5-5
|10-12
|8-6
|120
|7.
|Justin Barcia
|8-9
|10-11
|6-8
|4-7
|106
|8.
|Aaron Plessinger
|6-10
|9-8
|11-10
|9-15
|90
|9.
|Antonio Cairoli
|10-6
|7-6
|5-4
|40-39
|89
|10.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|9-12
|8-13
|9-11
|10-10
|86
|11.
|Shane McElrath
|11-7
|12-14
|12-5
|13-9
|85
|12.
|Joey Savatgy
|DNS-DNS
|11-9
|8-9
|5-8
|76
|13.
|Alex Martin
|15-13
|13-12
|13-32
|15-11
|55
|14.
|Brandon Hartranft
|16-33
|15-18
|14-14
|12-12
|46
|15.
|Benny Bloss
|13-15
|17-16
|40-DNS
|11-13
|41
|16.
|Marshal Weltin
|38-18
|16-15
|15-13
|16-14
|40
|17.
|Fredrik Noren
|14-11
|14-10
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|35
|18.
|Justin Rodbell
|21-28
|20-27
|16-16
|14-18
|21
|19.
|Josh Gilbert
|12-14
|40-39
|18-20
|DNS-DNS
|20
|20.
|Henry Miller
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|17-15
|19-16
|17
250 Standings (Points)
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway 1
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|50
|45
|44
|47
|186
|2.
|Hunter Lawrence
|44
|40
|43
|47
|174
|3.
|Jo Shimoda
|38
|34
|29
|36
|137
|4.
|Justin Cooper
|18
|42
|40
|33
|133
|5.
|Michael Mosiman
|30
|25
|26
|34
|115
|6.
|Levi Kitchen
|29
|30
|41
|15
|115
|7.
|Seth Hammaker
|29
|26
|22
|33
|110
|8.
|Stilez Robertson
|21
|24
|29
|20
|94
|9.
|Maximus Vohland
|20
|30
|13
|27
|90
|10.
|Pierce Brown
|28
|11
|19
|22
|80
|11.
|Nicholas Romano
|12
|23
|20
|15
|70
|12.
|RJ Hampshire
|32
|5
|0
|28
|65
|13.
|Nathanael Thrasher
|13
|14
|13
|22
|62
|14.
|Matthew LeBlanc
|5
|12
|23
|15
|55
|15.
|Derek Kelley
|9
|19
|18
|8
|54
|16.
|Joshua Varize
|13
|14
|16
|5
|48
|17.
|Josiah Natzke
|8
|8
|14
|15
|45
|18.
|Austin Forkner
|30
|0
|0
|0
|30
|19.
|Derek Drake
|6
|6
|9
|11
|30
|20.
|Jalek Swoll
|0
|12
|0
|0
|12
250 Standings (Position)
|Position
|Name
|Fox Raceway 1
|Hangtown
|Thunder Valley
|High Point
|RedBud
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|1-1
|3-1
|2-2
|2-1
|186
|2.
|Hunter Lawrence
|2-2
|4-2
|4-1
|1-2
|174
|3.
|Jo Shimoda
|4-3
|5-4
|7-6
|3-5
|137
|4.
|Justin Cooper
|11-13
|2-3
|3-3
|8-3
|133
|5.
|Michael Mosiman
|9-4
|1-39
|13-4
|5-4
|115
|6.
|Levi Kitchen
|5-8
|6-6
|1-5
|15-12
|115
|7.
|Seth Hammaker
|8-5
|8-8
|5-15
|4-6
|110
|8.
|Stilez Robertson
|10-11
|11-7
|6-7
|14-8
|94
|9.
|Maximuis Vohland
|12-10
|7-5
|40-8
|6-9
|90
|10.
|Pierce Brown
|7-7
|39-10
|11-12
|10-10
|80
|11.
|Nicholas Romano
|16-14
|10-9
|9-13
|13-14
|70
|12.
|RJ Hampshire
|3-9
|16-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|7-7
|65
|13.
|Nathanael Thrasher
|17-12
|14-14
|8-40
|9-11
|62
|14.
|Matthew LeBlanc
|20-17
|18-12
|10-9
|12-15
|55
|15.
|Derek Kelley
|14-19
|12-11
|14-10
|22-13
|54
|16.
|Joshua Varize
|13-16
|15-13
|12-14
|16-24
|48
|17.
|Josiah Natzke
|19-15
|17-17
|17-11
|11-16
|45
|18.
|Austin Forkner
|6-6
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|30
|19.
|Derek Drake
|15-24
|13-20
|15-16
|17-23
|30
|20.
|Jalek Swoll
|40-DNS
|9-40
|36-DNS
|DNS-DNS
|12
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Combined
250 Combined
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
Overall
Moto 2
Moto 1