Results Sheet: 2022 RedBud Motocross National

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from RedBud.

450 Standings (Points)

Position Name Fox Raceway 1 Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Total 1. Chase Sexton 50 44 40 47 181 2. Eli Tomac 32 43 45 47 167 3. Ken Roczen 44 38 47 34 163 4. Jason Anderson 31 45 35 36 147 5. Ryan Dungey 32 29 28 33 122 6. Christian Craig 40 32 20 28 120 7. Justin Barcia 25 21 28 32 106 8. Aaron Plessinger 26 25 21 18 90 9. Antonio Cairoli 26 29 34 0 89 10. Garrett Marchbanks 21 21 22 22 86 11. Shane McElrath 24 16 25 20 85 12. Joey Savatgy 0 22 25 29 76 13. Alex Martin 14 17 8 16 55 14. Brandon Hartranft 5 9 14 18 46 15. Benny Bloss 14 9 0 18 41 16. Marshal Weltin 3 11 14 12 40 17. Fredrik Noren 17 18 0 0 35 18. Justin Rodbell 0 1 10 10 21 19. Josh Gilbert 16 0 4 0 20 20. Henry Miller 0 0 10 7 17

450 Standings (Position)

Position Name Fox Raceway 1 Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Total 1. Chase Sexton 1-1 2-2 4-2 1-2 181 2. Eli Tomac 7-4 4-1 1-3 2-1 167 3. Ken Roczen 2-2 3-4 2-1 7-3 163 4. Jason Anderson 4-8 1-3 3-6 3-5 147 5. Ryan Dungey 5-5 6-7 7-7 6-4 122 6. Christian Craig 3-3 5-5 10-12 8-6 120 7. Justin Barcia 8-9 10-11 6-8 4-7 106 8. Aaron Plessinger 6-10 9-8 11-10 9-15 90 9. Antonio Cairoli 10-6 7-6 5-4 40-39 89 10. Garrett Marchbanks 9-12 8-13 9-11 10-10 86 11. Shane McElrath 11-7 12-14 12-5 13-9 85 12. Joey Savatgy DNS-DNS 11-9 8-9 5-8 76 13. Alex Martin 15-13 13-12 13-32 15-11 55 14. Brandon Hartranft 16-33 15-18 14-14 12-12 46 15. Benny Bloss 13-15 17-16 40-DNS 11-13 41 16. Marshal Weltin 38-18 16-15 15-13 16-14 40 17. Fredrik Noren 14-11 14-10 DNS-DNS DNS-DNS 35 18. Justin Rodbell 21-28 20-27 16-16 14-18 21 19. Josh Gilbert 12-14 40-39 18-20 DNS-DNS 20 20. Henry Miller DNS-DNS DNS-DNS 17-15 19-16 17

250 Standings (Points)

Position Name Fox Raceway 1 Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Total 1. Jett Lawrence 50 45 44 47 186 2. Hunter Lawrence 44 40 43 47 174 3. Jo Shimoda 38 34 29 36 137 4. Justin Cooper 18 42 40 33 133 5. Michael Mosiman 30 25 26 34 115 6. Levi Kitchen 29 30 41 15 115 7. Seth Hammaker 29 26 22 33 110 8. Stilez Robertson 21 24 29 20 94 9. Maximus Vohland 20 30 13 27 90 10. Pierce Brown 28 11 19 22 80 11. Nicholas Romano 12 23 20 15 70 12. RJ Hampshire 32 5 0 28 65 13. Nathanael Thrasher 13 14 13 22 62 14. Matthew LeBlanc 5 12 23 15 55 15. Derek Kelley 9 19 18 8 54 16. Joshua Varize 13 14 16 5 48 17. Josiah Natzke 8 8 14 15 45 18. Austin Forkner 30 0 0 0 30 19. Derek Drake 6 6 9 11 30 20. Jalek Swoll 0 12 0 0 12

250 Standings (Position)

Position Name Fox Raceway 1 Hangtown Thunder Valley High Point RedBud Total 1. Jett Lawrence 1-1 3-1 2-2 2-1 186 2. Hunter Lawrence 2-2 4-2 4-1 1-2 174 3. Jo Shimoda 4-3 5-4 7-6 3-5 137 4. Justin Cooper 11-13 2-3 3-3 8-3 133 5. Michael Mosiman 9-4 1-39 13-4 5-4 115 6. Levi Kitchen 5-8 6-6 1-5 15-12 115 7. Seth Hammaker 8-5 8-8 5-15 4-6 110 8. Stilez Robertson 10-11 11-7 6-7 14-8 94 9. Maximuis Vohland 12-10 7-5 40-8 6-9 90 10. Pierce Brown 7-7 39-10 11-12 10-10 80 11. Nicholas Romano 16-14 10-9 9-13 13-14 70 12. RJ Hampshire 3-9 16-DNS DNS-DNS 7-7 65 13. Nathanael Thrasher 17-12 14-14 8-40 9-11 62 14. Matthew LeBlanc 20-17 18-12 10-9 12-15 55 15. Derek Kelley 14-19 12-11 14-10 22-13 54 16. Joshua Varize 13-16 15-13 12-14 16-24 48 17. Josiah Natzke 19-15 17-17 17-11 11-16 45 18. Austin Forkner 6-6 DNS-DNS DNS-DNS DNS-DNS 30 19. Derek Drake 15-24 13-20 15-16 17-23 30 20. Jalek Swoll 40-DNS 9-40 36-DNS DNS-DNS 12

